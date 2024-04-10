Jessica Simpson's face shocks her followers: “This is very sad.”

For years, physical change to Jessica Simpson It was noticeable that the actress, singer and model showed on social networks the transformation in her body, and her thinness is increasingly worrying her fans, who, while showing her their love in the comments, also tell her that they are worried about her.

“What's wrong with you Jessica Simpson?” They ask on social networks, where the artist, who became famous in the late 1990s, has nearly 10 million followers on Instagram, the same network where she published a series of photos that sparked a scandal again. Followers.

Jessica has spoken openly about her struggle with alcohol addiction In “Open Book” where she also admits that she was abused by the daughter of a couple who were her parents' friends when she was six years old.

Jessica Simpson's fans are raising concerns about her health Jessica Simpson shows off her curves in a bikini Jessica Simpson gets drunk when she sees her ex-boyfriend kissing Jennifer Aniston

“This person, in the early hours of November 1, 2017, is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had a lot of self-discovery to unlock and explore. It wasn't the drink that was the problem, it was me, and I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own strength. Today I do. “I have been gentle with my fears and simply accepted the sad parts of my life,” the letter said at the time.

25 the pictures The 2000s star, businesswoman and mother of three struggled with alcoholism and weight gain.

What happened to Jessica Simpson's face?

Jessica Simpson, the voice of hit musical hits like “I Wanna Love You Forever” and “I Think I'm in Love With You,” as well as one of the most famous faces on American television, is once again giving you something to talk about after sharing some photos from your recent family vacation.

In the photos she looks happy with her three children, but one photo in particular caught a lot of attention as Simpson shows off full lips and a very thin face that, her fans say, doesn't look like her.

“I'm impressed but this photo is disturbing.” “I'm a fan, and obviously I'm here. However, she doesn't look like herself anymore, and it makes me sad. 'Where is Jessica Simpson in these pictures?'” “I remember his real face and it's very sad.” “Jessica was a beautiful woman. Her incredibly beautiful genes show up in her children. “Why does this world make beautiful women feel like they have to do this to themselves?” These are some of the comments on the post that has received more than 100,000 likes.