Gregorio Pernia warning if Maribelli doesn’t win LCDLF | the television

Gregorio Pernia, known as “El Titi”, predicts that the winner of the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos will be an inhabitant of the fourth Earth: Maribelli Rivera or Rodrigo Rome and warns that “if they don’t give it” for him, it could be very annoying To the public.”

The Colombian actor, who voluntarily left the Telemundo reality show on February 21, stressed that it is Hurricane Boricua who should be crowned champion.

Related Psychologist Vivian Carla confirms that “Maribelli is the one who should win” the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos (LCDLF).

Related Zuleika Rivera and Stephanie del Valle were crowned Miss Universe and Miss World respectively, wearing a Carlos Alberto dress. the design…

“If I’m not there, there’s Maribelly. “The important thing is that the prize stays in the fourth floor… I feel happy that the person with whom I made an agreement is in the final,” he commented regarding the Puerto Rican in an interview with Día a Día, on Telemundo. .

The artist insisted that “Maribelli and Rumé are the two most powerful people in ‘reality'” and reiterated that if a different outcome occurred tonight, “the Resistance (as Tierra’s followers are known), could be affected.”

He estimated that the support that the businesswoman enjoys is so great that she can run for the position of “Governor of Puerto Rico.”

As for the first three, he believes that they should be headed by Maribelli, followed by Rumé. Third place was reserved for him.

See also Marjorie D'Souza turns up the heat in the perfect beach bikini | video Related Just hours before it was known who would win the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos (Telemundo), many users on social networks wondered…

Related The Venezuelan said she was in “shock” by her departure from the LCDLF.

Related Jose Reyes, known as “La Milaza”, who was eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos (LCDLF), apologized to Puerto Rico for the way he…

Tonight, after 119 days, it will be known who will win the fourth edition of LCDLF.

The list of finalists was completed by Lupillo Rivera, Alana Letras and Geraldine Bazan.

In this edition, the top three will carry purses worth $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000.