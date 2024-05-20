May 21, 2024

Mexican Presidential Candidate Xóchitl Gálvez Marks Distance From Chavismo (VIDEO)

Winston Hale May 20, 2024

Opposition presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez pledged on Sunday that Mexico’s foreign policy would make human rights a priority if he wins the election.

“My government’s foreign policy will have two compasses. The first is my values, respect for human rights, freedom, protection of migrants. Of course I love the people of Cuba, Nicaragua, Russia, Venezuela, but I’m not going to invite their troops to march in Mexico,” Gálvez said during the third and final televised debate.

During the meeting, Gálvez accused Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government of “bowing” to former US President Donald Trump and the immigration policy of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and López Obrador’s political movement ‘Fourth Change’ or ‘4T’.

“Morena’s immigration policy is hypocritical, 4T bowing to Donald Trump by turning back immigrants from other countries without demanding the regularization of our fellow Americans,” the candidate said.

Migration was one of the central topics of the third and final presidential debate organized this Sunday by Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE), two weeks before the June 2 presidential election.

With presidential elections in the U.S. and Mexico running simultaneously this year, the issue has gained prominence as more than 782,000 illegal immigrants are reported by 2023, a 77% year-over-year increase.

Considering the panorama, Gálvez promised to “bring order” to the southern border of Mexico, because “we must be clear that today the southern border is in the hands of criminals, today criminals control migration, and it is very serious.”

See also  US wants to discuss migration only, says Havana ambassador for bilateral talks

With information from EFE

