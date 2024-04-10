Gene Hackman, star of the movie “Mississippi Burns”, appears before the audience at the age of 94

The famous actor from films such as “Superman”, “Call in France” and “Public Enemy” was seen shopping.



Gene Hackman, the famous American actor and Academy Award winner, was recently photographed enjoying a walk in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he has resided since the 1980s. for him 94 years oldHackman was wearing a casual tracksuit similar to the one he wore two weeks ago when he was seen in public with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 62.

Despite being in his ninth decade, he is a star Enemy of the People He can walk on his own and does not need a cane to go shopping. Actor known for his roles in Mississippi is burning And Bonnie and ClydeHe has kept a low profile since retiring from acting in 2004, deliberately distancing himself from the eyes of the public and the media.

Before his career in Hollywood, Hackman served four years in the US Navy and began acting based on a comment from his mother. (Credits: Splash News/Grosby Group)

Hackman, who has been married to pianist Arakawa since 1992 (following his divorce from Faye Maltese in 1986, with whom he has three children), has expressed discomfort with interviews and media attention in the past. In a 2004 interview with Larry King, he expressed his discomfort talking about himself.

“I don't like to talk much about myself. I don't know. It's like seeing myself in a movie, it makes me uncomfortable“, explained the famous artist of the 70s, 80s and 90s. “I love acting. “I like this part,” he noted of his feeling.

Despite his success in Hollywood, Hackman (center) never considered himself a “real star.”

This disinterest in fame and notoriety was also evident when he compared his status in Hollywood to that of other stars, citing Warren Beatty, Robert Redford, and Brad Pitt as real stars, when he never considered himself that way.

Before becoming one of Hollywood's most respected actors, Hackman spent… Four years in the US Navy He started acting based on a comment from his mother after watching a movie together. “I want to see you do that someday.”Jane said about that occasion.

Actor Gene Hackman, known for his roles in “Mississippi Burning” and “Bonnie and Clyde,” has kept a low profile since his retirement in 2004.

Throughout his career, Hackman worked in a variety of roles that showcased his versatility and talent, earning critical recognition and numerous awards. Despite his success, he announced his retirement from acting in 2004, and revealed in later interviews that he wanted to focus on his well-being and the well-being of his family.

Since then, Gene has left the door open to the possibility of performing again, as long as circumstances are less intrusive. “If I could do it in my home, maybe“, without disturbing anything and just one or two people.”

Married to pianist Betsy Arakawa since 1992, Hackman has lived far from the media and public interest in his casting. (Credit: Icon and Image/Getty Images)

Likewise, since his retirement, Hackman has devoted part of his time to writing novels, including a thriller Strive published in 2013. In his rare public appearances and interviews, he has spoken about his career and legacy, expressing his desire to be remembered as a “respected actor” who strove to play his assigned roles faithfully.