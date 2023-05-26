It will be hurricane season in the Atlantic

DeSantis is under pressure after his embarrassment. What will happen if the US debt ceiling is not raised? A world of three islands in the Mediterranean Sea. Here’s what you need to know to start the day. First the truth.

1. Forecast for this season of hurricanes in the Atlantic

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be close to average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Agency meteorologists forecast 12 to 17 named tropical storms, of which 5 to 9 could become hurricanes. Four of them could become Category 3 or higher hurricanes.

2. What will happen if the US debt ceiling is not raised?

Find out what happens if Congress and the White House don’t reach an agreement on the debt ceiling by June 1. Some analysts expect, among other things, that pockets of American consumers. Can have a very negative impact.

3. DeSantis is under pressure after his embarrassment

Ron DeSantis’ presidential hopeful launch failed as one of Elon Musk’s rockets’ early prototypes. DeSantis tried to deflect the debacle by posting a video bragging that he “broke the internet” as many on Twitter spaces were eager to hear it. When giving an initial gift As ruthless a competitor as Trump, DeSantis is guilty of a grave mistake. Analysis.

4. Amnesty International: There were “extrajudicial executions” in Peru

Peru’s security forces launched widespread attacks on protesters earlier this year with “extrajudicial killings” and “use of widespread explosives”. According to Amnesty International, mass protests began in December 2022.

5. Spanish football’s passivity in the face of racism

Spanish football and the country’s judiciary did not act until the tenth incident of racist insults against Vinicius Junior was reported during the first La Liga tournament in 2021, this time in Valencia. La Liga told CNN it does not have the authority to impose penalties on clubs or fans. Instead, investigations into incidents of racist abuse must be referred to local prosecutors, who handle them as legal cases.

At coffee time

Photos of Tina Turner’s Iconic Style: Iconic and Very Bold Dresses

Tina Turner left an incredible musical legacy in rock and soul. But she is also known for her daring fashion sense.

This zoo gives hope to endangered species

Chester Zoo is enjoying a baby boom of rare species Its Conservation Program for Endangered Species.

Barbie and Ken explore the “real world” and what life is like with flat feet in new trailer

The new trailer for the Greta Gerwig-directed “Barbie,” released Thursday, offers the first full look at Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) as they leave Barbieland to explore the “real world.” Today is the “best day ever!”

A world of three Mediterranean islands

In the middle of the Mediterranean Sea lies a small country with three inhabited islands and an irresistible charm. Here, a biscuit-like toasted color dominates, thanks to its century-old buildings; The water is azure blue, the food is a feast, and ancient traditions are still celebrated And the people are proud but very kind. Welcome to Malta.

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer has been released from the hospital

A Mississippi boy, age 11 —A man was shot by a police officer after calling 911 for help— He has been released from the hospital and is recovering. The family has asked that the officer be fired and charged with the shooting.

Image of the day

200 children

More than 200 children are yet to be evacuated from villages in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. According to the regional military administration.

Today’s philosophy

“The system’s negligence and greed, while overselling, created a human avalanche that resulted in the loss of lives.”

Authorities in El Salvador said they had detained Pedro Hernandez, the president of the Alianza FC club, amid investigations into a stampede that killed 12 people on Saturday. said the Attorney General of the Republic Arrested for possible offenses of “culpable homicide, culpable wounding and public destruction”.

And to finish…

How much does Netflix charge for sharing your password?

Netflix is ​​launching its campaign against users who share passwords in the US and other countries in the region. The Company shall charge an additional monthly fee if the User Share your password with members living in another household. More details in this video.