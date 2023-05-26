Will they send a new trigger test to the US?

Americans want to know if they’ll get a new stimulus check to cover higher costs of living in 2023. Households received three additional payments from 2020 to 2021, and many expect that trend to continue.

The first check was in response to the CARES Act in 2020 and had a value of $1,200.00 USD. The CARES Act aims to provide financial assistance to families affected by the impact of the coronavirus. The second check is from the Tax Relief Act of 2020 and is in the amount of $600.00 USD.

The previous year’s US Recovery Program processed a third financial aid check in the amount of $1400.00 USD. All three of these government contributions helped boost the individual economy and the nation’s economy.

As the country’s economic situation has improved, analysts believe there won’t be another stimulus test anytime soon. The Government has assessed that there is no need to make another financial contribution at this time.

States sending stimulus checks

Despite the US recovery, many officials think it is possible to allocate more money to vulnerable citizens. Some states have decided to take initiatives to provide dollars to their citizens.

There is evidence that nine states have started providing cash to their residents. Experts opine that the current situation is unpredictable and stable monetary activity is not in sight.

Stimulus testing in 2023?

Actions taken by the government are related to the day-to-day conduct of the national economy. It is recommended that citizens should be careful with the information published on economic matters. Another important aspect is adopting a responsible approach with personal finances.

California, Maine, Idaho, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and South Carolina have announced funding. These states did not report the figures of payments or its calendar.