What if you lose your employment authorization?

On a daily basis in the United States, there are not a few people who lose their employment authorization (EAD). However, many of those who go through this traumatic event are unaware of the first step to take after a loss.

This means immediately contacting US Citizenship and Immigration Services at 1-800-375-5283.

Upon receiving the call, the managers will help start the procedures and explain the steps to recover your employment authorization permit.

However, it is very important to have some proof with you such as previous expired permit or lost permit renewal sheet.

It goes without saying that in case of loss it is very necessary to execute a new pass. This is despite the fact that less strict employers may accept its exact copy EAD lost or stolen.

But what to do to implement the new permission?

In this regard, you must once again complete Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. Here you will have option to submit this form online via link https://myaccount.uscis.gov/ .

Another fact that citizens are sometimes unaware of is that in cases of theft or loss, they can apply for a fee waiver. In this way, the process is not only valid for loss, but also works to replace a damaged or mutilated EAD.

But if the process with Citizenship and Immigration Services takes too long, you should try again to contact the immigration agent. Apparently, this new attempt will be made through the same phone number that was originally contacted.

For its part, a new EAD can be obtained in the next three months from the application. The good news though, in the meantime, you can use a copy of your lost EAD to continue working. Those who do not have such a copy can use the I-797 Notice of Action or Receipt Confirmation Letter.