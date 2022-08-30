It was Shakira who revealed the pictures of Clara Shea Marty and Pique will get revenge

August 30, 2022

Lane Skeldon August 30, 2022 2 min read

Singer Shakira is facing a complicated moment after the face of Pique’s new partner was leaked.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Singer Shakira I definitely went to another plane in the footballer’s life Gerrard PiqueAnd the Which is that for a couple of days only some photos have not been leaked where you can see that he and Clara Shea Marty They were enjoying a concert because “Hello!” Last week he shared some photos showing the new couple at a wedding.

Milan and Sasha’s father thinks he knows the potential person’s name Reveal the identity of his new partner, because he will be nothing more than a Colombianso let the journalist Jordi Martin know, who since the start of the breakup scandal has been very attentive to all the events between them.

However, the FC Barcelona defender will not only be disturbed by what is happening and is still caught in the eye of the hurricane, as he is criticized by thousands of people for not continuing with the mother of his two youngsters. now assumed I will consider the possibility of revenge.

In the afternoons, Gerard Pique goes with his new girlfriend to his parents’ house, which is attached to Shakira’s. It completely destroyed her. The football player does not care that the singer can see them together. The relationship between Pique and Shakira is going through its worst moment. At the moment, Pique wants to take revenge on Shakira. And he’s carrying out that revenge.”

Looks like the footballer’s parents will approve of this new relationship for their son With Shea Marti, and according to some local media, they all took part on several occasions, not taking into account the years he spent with the “I congratulate you” translator.

The Colombian so far is still responsible for her childrenAs the situation continues to unfold, the legal issue will become much more complicated for the father of the children, as their custody has yet to be determined.

For now, he continues to look for them at the mother’s home so that the professionals in this matter can make the decision that may suit both.

