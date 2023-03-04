It is Alejandro de la Madrid, the actor who has conquered Aracely Arámbula and will be her new boyfriend

Aracely Arambola She is one of the most popular mid-show actresses and one of the most beloved actresses in Mexico. After her separation from the father of her children, Luis Miguel“la Chule” has some love affairs, whatever they are Alexander MadridHis partner and co-star in the series.Rebellionwho really conquered The heart of the beautiful artist and will be new dear.

a while ago, Aracely Arambola She presented, through a post, to more than 6.4 million followers, a picture of her with her new “husband”, Alexander Madrid The actor with whom he shares the screen in the series.”RebellionThe big fuss was what caused his fans, however, that might be new Love the series because it will be your partner in fantasy. However, it now appears to be the winner of four awards your worldHe finds himself with a new romantic delusion because everything points to it Alejandro de la Madrid conquered your heart.

After his breakup with Luis Miguel“La Chule” had some romances that at the end of the day didn’t amount to more than that, like Arturo Carmona and Sebastián Rulli, but now Aracely Arambola Seems like he’s in love with the guy she met’Rebellionthat’s what it is, Alexander Madrid. Well, Aracely admitted, “Heart is fine, he’s excited” as a brief response to the show Come joyWhen asked about his current emotional state, he revealed that his heart is having a great moment with what he assumes New owner, new lover.

However, he did not give any clue as to the identity of that special person. with what he thinks of him New owner, new lover He will be the one who gives life to Mauricio in the series in which they are both involved, ie Alexander Madrid it will be from conquered Center Aramobla aracely It also appears that they have been together since the beginning of 2022.

Alejandro de la Madrid, the actor who conquered Aracely Arámbula.

Alexander Madrid He is a 45-year-old Mexican actor who has made a long career in TV, Film and Theater with training in singing and dancing. He appeared for the first time in the serials as “You and I’,dreamers,crazy Love’,Angelic face’ And ‘friends and rivals.

His experience also allowed him to participate in a series of the most recent ‘Jose Jose: Prince of Song And ‘RebellionThe last beside Aracely Arambolawho dedicated a few words to the actor on his social networks “I really enjoy this opportunity to do what I love so much”, “What a pleasure it is to be able to work new My beloved Alex de la Madrid. I laugh a lot with you, I enjoy laughing and how nice it is after so much time of great affection and now we are reunited here.”

The reason for the separation of Araceli Arambola and Luis Miguel

Several years have passed since then Araceli arambola Separate from Mexico sunAnd Luis MiguelBecause of labor problems “What happened is that she said she would dedicate herself to her home and be with him, and later when she was pregnant she said: ‘I’m going to continue working’, so Luis didn’t ‘I don’t like it very much’,” Paulo Martinez, former manager of Unconditional Interpreter, revealed. at that time during the programme I love the era Responsible for entertainment content and exclusive interviews.