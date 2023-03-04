March 4, 2023

It is Alejandro de la Madrid, the actor who has conquered Aracely Arámbula and will be her new boyfriend

March 4, 2023

Aracely Arambola She is one of the most popular mid-show actresses and one of the most beloved actresses in Mexico. After her separation from the father of her children, Luis Miguel“la Chule” has some love affairs, whatever they are Alexander MadridHis partner and co-star in the series.Rebellionwho really conquered The heart of the beautiful artist and will be new dear.

a while ago, Aracely Arambola She presented, through a post, to more than 6.4 million followers, a picture of her with her new “husband”, Alexander Madrid The actor with whom he shares the screen in the series.”RebellionThe big fuss was what caused his fans, however, that might be new Love the series because it will be your partner in fantasy. However, it now appears to be the winner of four awards your worldHe finds himself with a new romantic delusion because everything points to it Alejandro de la Madrid conquered your heart.

