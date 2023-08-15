Internships for undocumented students in the United States

Oyate Group is an organization from New York City, United States, which has been calling the Internship Program Beyond Rising since 2022. This proposal aims to provide opportunities for undocumented students. Some young immigrants are selected to gain 5 weeks of work experience with a fee for the service rendered.

In this year’s edition, more than 300 applications were received and 45 high school and university students were selected.

Most of these children are from Latin America and were distributed to various sites at Fordham and Lyman College in the previous month. These educational institutions are located in the Bronx County.

Beyond Rising Director Augustina Warton reports that last year 20 undocumented young people were selected to participate in the project. While the coordinator of the Oyate Group, Neysy Vicente, said the program is in effect from July 7 through the end of August 2023.

The call for 2024

Ms. Vicente also mentioned that the initiative welcomes people from Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico and other countries. Registration for 2024 will open from February.

One of the young women involved in the training is Ashley, a 16-year-old student from the Dominican Republic. This girl was commissioned to produce podcasts at the Institute of Mexican Studies at Lehman College.

The center’s own director, Jose Higuera-Lopez, explained that New York has the money to provide scholarships for young immigrants.

Another immigrant without documents who was called in to do photo work on the show is Elvis, a 20-year-old Mexican. Among the members of Beyond Rising for 2023 is 23-year-old Dominican Fernando who is in charge of taking care of the contact areas.