Learn about the curiosity of left-handers in their day daily listening

This Sunday is celebrated as the thirteenth International Day of Left Hands. With this party, people who write and use the left side of the world try to raise public awareness to reduce their difficulties.

Although no one has come up with an exact reason why some people are left-handed, about 10% of the world’s population is, and it’s believed to be genetic. This day was founded in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the “Left-Handers” club.

Next, learn about some of the curiosities of this segment of the population “private” For information.

1. The brain “controls your body”

The reason why a person is left-handed is the brain, which determines which side of the body is dominant in an individual.

The brain is divided into two hemispheres “Crusade” The body, that is, the left hemisphere controls the right side of the body and vice versa, so in the case of left-handers, the right side of their brain is dominant.

2. Genetics?

Although there is no known specific reason why some people write with the left hand, it is believed that genes are very present when it comes to a person being left-handed and it is very likely that if a person is left-handed, their children will be too. .

3. Persecuted by the Inquisition

Being left-handed wasn’t always “The best”. Historically, those who write with the left have been persecuted. A clear example of this is the Inquisition, which persecuted, condemned and burned many left-handed people alive as “servants of the devil.”

4. Left-handed celebrities

Many celebrities and personalities in the world were and still are from Zuda.

Scientists like Marie Curie, Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein, and Alan Turing were left-handed; astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin; artists such as Van Gogh, Leonardo da Vinci, and Beethoven; musicians Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, and Bob Dylan; Soccer star Maradona, tennis player Rafael Nadal, and historical figures such as Adolf Hitler, Marilyn Monroe, and Charles Chaplin.

5. They have a town

A city in the United States called “Left Hand” (Left Hand). It is located in West Virginia. Its population in 2009 did not exceed 400.

6. Private shop

The most famous left-handed store in the world is called Anything Left-Handed and is located in London, UK. Created in 1968, it is a pioneer in its kind.

Until 2006, it was located at 53 Pure Street, in the center of the British capital. Now it sells only online.

7. Diseases

Research published in the journal Neuropsychologia has revealed that left-handed people are at a higher risk of developing certain mental health problems, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, and even schizophrenia.

“The evidence for this is that while left-handed people represent only 10% of the population, 20% of people with schizophrenia are left-handed.”according to the study.

8. Sinistrophobia

Sinistrophobia is defined as a persistent, abnormal, and unjustified fear of objects on the left, of picking up objects with the left hand, or of the left hand.

And whoever suffers from it considers the left to be a bad omen. The incriminating superstitions have permeated these people so deeply, that they have caused much anxiety and even panic attacks in serious cases.