Instagram: Brú Luccas says goodbye to summer with the most stylish one-piece swimsuits

Once again, it’s trending on Instagram. Brazilian influencer Pro Lucas made a big impact when he bid farewell to summer in a black one-piece swimsuit. By posting two photos of herself smiling very much, the model also appeared amidst the stunning white sand.

Bro Lucas posted on Instagram. | Credits: Instagram @bruluccas.

Continuously upload photos and videos to your account Instagram, Bro Lucas He is very popular when showcasing his travels around the world. With more than 5 million followers on the social network, the vast majority of the Brazilian influencer’s posts far exceed one hundred thousand hearts, thus becoming Viral trend.

Brú Luccas has become a viral trend on Instagram

Bro Lucas He uploaded two photos to his account InstagramBut this time, she did not mention any description, and let the pictures speak for themselves, showing her elegant black jumpsuit with stripes on the sides. The swimsuit had a fully open zipper and invited imagination.

Brú Luccas wears a black suit on Instagram. | Credits: Instagram @bruluccas.

With completely discreet makeup, no jewelry anywhere on her body and barely any painted nails, the photo quickly went viral. Instagram. A picture that exceeded one hundred thousand hearts in a short time Bro Lucas He received many compliments from fans.

Brú Luccas wears a stylish black suit on Instagram. | Credits: Instagram @bruluccas.

I was born in São Paulo 28 years ago. Bro Lucas He is a celebrity in Instagram. Showing how she travels the world, the Brazilian influencer also dedicates her efforts to modeling. The appropriate model also exists in California, USA.

Read on

VIDEO: Meet the stunning Brazilian beauty who went viral with her salsa steps in Tulum

“Game of Thrones”: Hold your breath before you see the change in the appearance of the “Daenerys Targaryen” interpreter