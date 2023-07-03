In the refrigerator or not? Ketchup explains how popular condiments should be preserved

(CNN) — in just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz has sparked controversy over how to store ketchup.

The “FYI” tweet began from the British branch of the food and beverage company. “The. Ketchup. Goes. In. Fridge!!!”

Kraft Heinz, whose ketchup is among its most popular condiments, shared the statement Tuesday in a tweet that has reached more than 4 million people.

One day later, the company asked the public via a Twitter poll if they kept ketchup in the fridge or in the pantry.

The survey read, “Where do you keep yours? It should be…in the fridge!” And the answer “in the fridge” seemed to be the majority, according to 63.2% of the more than 13,000 votes cast, according to the poll results. Meanwhile, 36.8% of those surveyed said they would prefer store-bought ketchup.

Some Twitter users who disliked cold ketchup pointed out that ketchup cans are kept at room temperature on restaurant counters. Other users did not understand the need for discussion, saying that once the ketchup bottle was opened, It belongs in the refrigerator.

In 2017, a Twitter user asked the same question to Heinz’s US branch via the social network.

At the time, Heinz replied, “Due to its natural acidity, Heinz ketchup may remain shelf-stable, but… Refrigerate after opening to preserve product quality.

