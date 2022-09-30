In photos: Hurricane Ian damage in Florida and Cuba

Draft

29 September 2022

Fort Myers, Fla.

Hurricane Ian hit West Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 miles per hour, causing “catastrophic” flooding in many areas.

Ian left historic flooding and severe damage in the center of the peninsula and is expected to make landfall again in South Carolina this Friday.

Wednesday’s storm produced several meter-high storm surges that inundated large swaths of southwest Florida. Cities like Fort Myers and Naples were destroyed along the coast.

Officials believe there is Hundreds of people are trapped in their homes, after failing to follow evacuation orders issued ahead of the hurricane’s arrival. Only a few dilapidated bridges remain in accessible areas.

President Biden spoke Thursday from the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to make the first assessment of the disaster.

“East Could be the worst hurricane in Florida historyBiden said.

Before passing through Florida, Ion hit western Cuba hard, where it caused severe damage in Pinar del Río province.

These are some pictures of the destruction caused by the cyclone.

image source, Good pictures title, Storm surge drove many boats inland.

image source, Good pictures title, Part of Fort Myers was destroyed by the tornado,

image source, Reuters title, Entire sections of Fort Myers on Florida’s west coast were submerged.

image source, Good pictures title, The cyclone hit the land with wind speed of 240 km per hour.

image source, Good pictures title, The Fort Myers Marina was broken into.

image source, Reuters title, Several bridges connecting various islands in the Fort Myers area collapsed.

image source, EPA title, Orlando, the northernmost city on the peninsula, recorded historic flooding.

image source, Good pictures title, Residents had only a few hours to prepare because of the final change in the hurricane’s path.

image source, Good pictures title, The impact of the wind can be felt hours before the storm makes landfall.

image source, Reuters title, Fort Myers’ tourist and commercial areas suffered severe flooding.

Ian’s visit to Cuba

image source, Reuters title, A Cuban family during the island-wide blackout caused by Ian’s passing.

image source, Reuters title, Ion caused flooding, destruction and blackouts in Cuba.

image source, EPA title, The hurricane caused the most damage in the province of Pinar del Rio. 50,000 people had to be evacuated.

image source, Reuters title, Debris and destruction on the street after Hurricane Ian passed through Pinar del Rio.

image source, Reuters title, A man carries his children near the debris left by Hurricane Ian after passing Pinar del Rio.