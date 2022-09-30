September 30, 2022

In photos: Hurricane Ian damage in Florida and Cuba

Winston Hale September 30, 2022
  • BBC News World

Fort Myers, Fla.

Hurricane Ian hit West Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 miles per hour, causing “catastrophic” flooding in many areas.

Ian left historic flooding and severe damage in the center of the peninsula and is expected to make landfall again in South Carolina this Friday.

Wednesday’s storm produced several meter-high storm surges that inundated large swaths of southwest Florida. Cities like Fort Myers and Naples were destroyed along the coast.

Officials believe there is Hundreds of people are trapped in their homes, after failing to follow evacuation orders issued ahead of the hurricane’s arrival. Only a few dilapidated bridges remain in accessible areas.

