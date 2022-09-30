In photos: Hurricane Ian damage in Florida and Cuba

Hurricane Ian hit West Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 miles per hour, causing “catastrophic” flooding in many areas.
Ian left historic flooding and severe damage in the center of the peninsula and is expected to make landfall again in South Carolina this Friday.
Wednesday’s storm produced several meter-high storm surges that inundated large swaths of southwest Florida. Cities like Fort Myers and Naples were destroyed along the coast.
Officials believe there is Hundreds of people are trapped in their homes, after failing to follow evacuation orders issued ahead of the hurricane’s arrival. Only a few dilapidated bridges remain in accessible areas.
President Biden spoke Thursday from the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to make the first assessment of the disaster.
“East Could be the worst hurricane in Florida historyBiden said.
Before passing through Florida, Ion hit western Cuba hard, where it caused severe damage in Pinar del Río province.
These are some pictures of the destruction caused by the cyclone.
Ian’s visit to Cuba
Remember that You can get updates from BBC World. Download the latest version of our app and activate it so you never miss our best content.
More Stories
The US Embassy will increase the availability of tourist visa appointments in the coming months
Hurricane Ian news for Wednesday, September 28
A journalist shielded his microphone with a condom