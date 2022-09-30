Hurricane Ian in “The Happiest Place on Earth”: Such was his time at Walt Disney World and other parks.

They say there is no happier and more magical place than Disney and that is why the parks and hotels attract millions of visitors every year. However, this time some reservations coincided with the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Florida. On social networking sites, Orlando’s major theme parks announced closures for both Wednesday and Thursdaybefore the hour This metrological event would make the landslide a category 4.

In the face of imminent danger, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay They were closed to prepare for the effects. Made appropriate announcements through all communications and social networks. Disney stressed that they will analyze the safety of their employees and visitors before reopening, so it is unclear whether they will resume operations on Friday.

Due to closures, Major hotels in the park were open It also issued a warning to tourists who spent the cyclone there. On social networks, some videos show it What their stay was like for them and what changed from illusion to reality.

“They have advised us that no one should be in these areas after 9pm as the storm will get worse (…) Here’s a look at the intensity of the hurricane’s winds as it approaches Orlando”, George Adam fought the wind carrying his protective plastic to warn of what the area looked like.

Report from Hurricane Ian in Disney Florida

One of the most important questions What happens to animals in the animal kingdom?. Past hurricanes have shown that facilities are designed to anticipate these events and keep their habitats safe without drastically altering them, rather than evacuating them.

After the hurricane, Some shared how the panorama was at Disney hotels and whether major damage has occurred or not. From what could be seen, the wind toppled some trees and caused flooding, but the structures resisted unscathed.

How Hurricane Ian Fares at Disney Hotels

A TikTok user identified as @Clearwatertodisney described how Ian was evacuated before he passed. After a long time, the woman assured that everything was “very decent”. “They moved everyone from the Fort Wilderness cabin to the main hotel,” he began, referring to one of the Disney characters hanging out with people. “Video games are free. There is a small crowd here. (…) I think we will be fine”he added.

How to live a whirlwind at a Disney hotel

In another video, major hotels in Florida highlighted various activities open to tourists, including discounted specials and discounts on table games, among others.

Warnings given at Disney hotels before Ian passes

On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4, packing winds of 240 kilometers per hour and causing flooding classified as “catastrophic” in different locations. It made landfall in Cayo Costa as an “extremely dangerous” hurricane and at 8 p.m., The National Hurricane Center said it had been downgraded to Category 3. Before passing through Florida, it caused severe damage in Cuba, particularly in the province of Pinar del Río.