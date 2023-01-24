In lingerie, the mother of Luis Miguel’s children shows off her perfect silhouette at the age of 47

Aracely Arambola She is one of the most attractive actresses on Mexican television. With his performances, he won over his fans with leading roles in serials that garnered the largest audience across the continent. Also during the 2000s, he was in a love affair with the singer Luis Miguel.

during that relationship Aracely Arambola s Mexico sun They had two children named Miguel s Daniel. Currently Luis Miguel He practically has nothing to do with his children. The protagonist of the series “No DonnaHe raised his children with his family.

It states one of the photos that Aracely Arámbula shared on her Instagram.

On the other hand, thanks to his great leadership roles, Aracely Arambola Very popular in Social media. For example in your account instagramThe pretty blonde has over six million followers who interact with her every single post. This time was no exception from a few hours ago, it startled everyone on the net.

On her Insta profile feed, the mother of children Luis Miguel She shared a photo of herself wearing a red lingerie set, which not only shows that she has a dazzling beauty but also a perfect figure. At 47 years old Aracely Arambola Conquered everyone in the virtual world.

Aracely Arámbula is one of the sexiest actresses in Mexico.

Next to the photo, the former partner of Luis Miguel Added a description that says the following: “Monday”. The post contained thousands of little hearts and messages praising her beauty. “You are amazing, beautiful sky, millions of kisses and many blessings from all my heart and above all, good health to you, love, greetings from Venezuela”was one of the comments dedicated to the Mexican actress.