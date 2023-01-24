Stunning lion head dress by Kylie Jenner

How Salvador Dali influences fashion and your wardrobe 1:15

(CNN) – There is nothing more ferocious than using a predator as an ornament. Kylie Jenner had all eyes on the Schiaparelli Couture runway in Paris on Monday when she arrived in a strapless black velvet gown embellished with a life-size lion’s head, a sneak peek into her spring-summer couture collection. Summer 2023 from the label, which debuted moments later.



The realistic mock cape (with a carefully designed mane) covered Jenner’s entire torso. She completed the outfit with black Schiaparelli shoes. With fingers embossed in gold.

Moments after he sat down, Jenner’s surreal lion accessory was seen back on the runway along with a host of other animal ensembles. According to the show notes, the collection is inspired by Dante’s “Inferno” and the nine circles of hell, a metaphor for the doubt and creative torment all artists experience, the creative director wrote. Daniel Rosebery.

Literally inspired by the three beasts that appear in the fourteenth-century poem, Rosebery reimagines the tiger, lion, and wolf in the group, “representing lust, pride, and greed respectively”. Naomi Campbell wore a black fur coat with a wolf’s head protruding from the left shoulder, while Canadian model Shalom Harlow wore a strapless leopard dress with a snarling diagonal poking out from her chest.

The pieces are built entirely by hand using foamed resin and other man-made materials. Despite Schiaparelli’s determination that it was a “false taxidermy,” the bounty hunt’s visual similarities cause some social media users to find it hard to appreciate the collection.

But for Roseberry, if a costume is intimidating, it does its job. He concludes in the show notes, “Hell, Purgatory, Paradiso: one cannot exist without the other.” “It is a reminder that there is no heaven without hell, no joy without sorrow, and no ecstasy with creation without the torment of doubt.”