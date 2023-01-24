January 24, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Stunning lion head dress by Kylie Jenner

Lane Skeldon January 24, 2023 2 min read
How Salvador Dali influences fashion and your wardrobe 1:15

(CNN) – There is nothing more ferocious than using a predator as an ornament. Kylie Jenner had all eyes on the Schiaparelli Couture runway in Paris on Monday when she arrived in a strapless black velvet gown embellished with a life-size lion’s head, a sneak peek into her spring-summer couture collection. Summer 2023 from the label, which debuted moments later.

The realistic mock cape (with a carefully designed mane) covered Jenner’s entire torso. She completed the outfit with black Schiaparelli shoes. With fingers embossed in gold.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection. Credit: Estrop / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Schiaparelli

Kylie Jenner attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show on Monday wearing a funky accessory. Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Moments after he sat down, Jenner’s surreal lion accessory was seen back on the runway along with a host of other animal ensembles. According to the show notes, the collection is inspired by Dante’s “Inferno” and the nine circles of hell, a metaphor for the doubt and creative torment all artists experience, the creative director wrote. Daniel Rosebery.

Literally inspired by the three beasts that appear in the fourteenth-century poem, Rosebery reimagines the tiger, lion, and wolf in the group, “representing lust, pride, and greed respectively”. Naomi Campbell wore a black fur coat with a wolf’s head protruding from the left shoulder, while Canadian model Shalom Harlow wore a strapless leopard dress with a snarling diagonal poking out from her chest.

The pieces are built entirely by hand using foamed resin and other man-made materials. Despite Schiaparelli’s determination that it was a “false taxidermy,” the bounty hunt’s visual similarities cause some social media users to find it hard to appreciate the collection.

See also  Sergio Carlo's wife has two tumors and is going to have surgery

But for Roseberry, if a costume is intimidating, it does its job. He concludes in the show notes, “Hell, Purgatory, Paradiso: one cannot exist without the other.” “It is a reminder that there is no heaven without hell, no joy without sorrow, and no ecstasy with creation without the torment of doubt.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The video of Shakira being forcibly silenced by Pique’s mother went viral; He did not defend her!

January 24, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

This is the terrible situation of Georgina’s sister “I don’t even have to wash the dishes”

January 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Secrets of the words of the session No. 53 of Shakira and Bizarab

January 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than many people think

January 24, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Stunning lion head dress by Kylie Jenner

January 24, 2023 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Des Moines, Iowa, school shooting leaves 2 students dead and one staff member in critical condition, officials say

January 24, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

UNESCO Deputy Director for Social and Human Sciences starts a visit to Cuba – Radio Relog, the Cuban time and news station

January 24, 2023 Zera Pearson