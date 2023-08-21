If you are an iPhone user, you can get compensated on “batterygate”. Find out if you qualify

Apple has once again been in the news in the mobile world. It turns out that in the very year of 2023, one of its star products, the iPhone, was flagged for intentionally slowing down the batteries of some devices. Scandal with a lot of money had to face the tech giant again. In the end an agreement was reached on this issue. The company will pay $310 million and $500 million to nearly 3 million users of several iPhone models before 2018.

Apple confirmed that the money would be received by those people in the US who filed a claim for an issue known as “Batterygate”. This phenomenon made headlines during 2020.

Mark C. Mulumvi, a partner at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, one of the companies handling the lawsuit on behalf of Apple customers, commented on the case.

In an interview with CBS News, he said “we can finally offer instant cash payments to affected Apple customers.”

Millions of users affected

The bug in question was discovered by millions of users after downloading the “Software throttling” update.

This replacement is specially implemented for low capacity batteries. However, the idea did not turn out as expected. Teams were soon slowed down by old batteries.

Many users considered this change as a scam by the company, but Apple still denies the fact. Its executives legally demanded that the suit be dismissed but were unsuccessful.

Attorney Mark C. Mulumvi himself said that each person who filed a claim could receive an approximate sum of $65.00. “It could be higher, as much as $85.00 or $90.00, depending on the number of claims filed,” the expert noted.

Official data indicates that nearly 3.3 million people have complained to Apple for this reason.

Those who have or have had iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, and SE models with iOS 10.2.1 or later will be eligible to receive payment. iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with iOS 11.2 or later are also available. Only those who had these devices before December 21, 2017 are eligible.