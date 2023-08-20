Hispana, Miami, used $380,000 in federal pandemic funds to buy a Bentley Bentayga and a luxury condo in Biscayne Bay

Must meet Hispanic real estate agent Three and a half years in prison for fraudulently exploiting federal funds Of the congressional-approved COVID economic relief, money he’s invested in designer shoes, an apartment and a luxury car in Miami, Florida, among other flashy expenses.

Daniela Rendon, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of phone fraud In April this year in exchange prosecutors dismissed six additional wire fraud counts, two counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Motivated by “insatiable greed”convict today They received more than $380,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program. and “Economic Disaster Loans” under his company as Rendon PA and Rendon Holdings.

Among other things, the money has been approved by the United States Congress to help small businesses cover the costs of retaining their employees during the pandemic.

But that wasn’t what Rendon did with the income. According to the criminal complaint, Hispanic Takes Over the 2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, Luxury Apartment in Biscayne Bay; She’s paid for cosmetic procedures with dermatologists and even had her designer shoes renovated.

Rendon will be Under supervised supervision for another three years after serving the prison sentence.

In addition, you will have to pay close to $200,000 in compensation.

The scheme was led by Rendon It was extended from April 2020 to the same month but from 2022According to evidence provided by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Rendon and his partners submitted loan applications with false information and documentation regarding the number of employees in the company, monthly salaries, and income.

the next, She registered her friends, family, and herself as employees of Rendon PA to deliver checks.

Not only that, but the criminal He wrote a 30-page essay which abounded The economic and social impact of the COVID pandemic. part of the said letter Plan to launch non-profit organizations to support those affected for emergencies of this kind in the future.

If you have not reached an agreement with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Rendon was imprisoned for 20 years.