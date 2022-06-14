June 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How much is a dollar worth in Colombia on June 13?

How much is a dollar worth in Colombia on June 13?

Zera Pearson June 14, 2022 1 min read

This Monday June 13 The dollar It started its day at the opening at 3,990.60 COP, which gives a 1.41 percent increase if we take into account 3,935 COPs yesterday.

Taking into account the data from the past seven days, there is a 5.25 percent increase in dollar in Colombiashowing and maintaining a rise of 3.22 percent.

See also  IDB: 'Bitcoin is not a solution'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Mexicans who don’t have a new home or a new car in the next two years: Inegi

June 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

JetBlue is promoting $54 flight deals through August, but for Georgia

June 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

“While Elon speaks poorly of the economy, investment increases” – El Financiero

June 6, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

How much is a dollar worth in Colombia on June 13?

June 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

How rich is Pepe Aguilar?

June 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Economic Sciences presents another edition of its academic and professional conferences – InfoRegion

June 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Ricardo Gareca’s statements | “We couldn’t give them this joy and it hurts us” | RMMD DTBN Video | Total Sports

June 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis