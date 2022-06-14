How much is a dollar worth in Colombia on June 13?

This Monday June 13 The dollar It started its day at the opening at 3,990.60 COP, which gives a 1.41 percent increase if we take into account 3,935 COPs yesterday.

Taking into account the data from the past seven days, there is a 5.25 percent increase in dollar in Colombiashowing and maintaining a rise of 3.22 percent.

The dollar It showed a rise for four consecutive days, a figure higher than the figure recorded in recent years by 11.57 percent, as it witnessed greater changes than the general trend.

This year in ColombiaThe dollar – pay a maximum of 4,108.75 Colombian pesos; While the trend was to the downside, the minimum value was 3,702.75 COP.

One of the main reasons for its rise is the depreciation of the yen, which reached its lowest level against dollar Since 1998, all this is due to high inflation in the United States.

Various world markets were shaken by fears of a possible hike in interest rates and even a recession in the country of stars and stripes.

Last May, inflation in the United States reached a new level of 8.6 percent year on year, which is higher than the expectations of specialists. Last month, the increase in consumer prices accelerated again.

JAP