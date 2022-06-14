The amazing cars that the son of Santa in the Clan will inherit

Currently, the rapper has a very special heritage in his garage. From an antique to a sports car to admire. Don’t miss the Santa Fe Clan collection.

June 13, 2022 3:22 pm

Mexican rap is going through an extraordinary moment, adding thousands upon thousands of new fans. One of the biggest culprits is Santa Fe Clain, one of the heroes of the new generation of Latin American artists. This notable upgrade allowed him to fulfill many of his dreams, including those of his garage.

Part of the wealth that the Santa Fe Klan has made in recent years is found in its fleet of cars, as it boasts a very attractive heritage. At Tork, we take a look at the rappers’ favorite vehicles:

1- Ford Figo

The car in question arose as direct competition from well-known models, such as the Volkswagen Up or the Nissan Versa. It’s a cheaper option than the popular Ford Fiesta, although that doesn’t mean it’s not a very efficient car. Currently, he is in his father’s garage.

Its mechanisms are unpretentious, but they allow for a very satisfactory use throughout the city. Under the hood is a 1.5-liter engine with 105 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque. As expected, it’s a very economical model for a rapper at the moment, but at the time 183,000 Mexican pesos was a huge effort.

2- Pontiac Silver Strike 1949

Santa Fe Clan next to Pontiac Silver Streak

Measuring 5.1 meters in length, this vehicle has a decent elegance to this day. At the time, it could be purchased in its six- or eight-cylinder version at a cost of $2,264 and $2,411, respectively.

Only once was a Santa in the Clan seen next to this classic car, but that was enough to note how fascinated the people who followed it were. In total, there were 619 comments and more than 113,000 likes. The views were all along the track itself: how cool the car looked next to it.

3- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

The rapper with his most expensive car

It is one of the most famous supercars from Chevrolet. The car has a 466 hp V8 engine that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 290 km / h.

Undoubtedly, the artist’s growth is reflected in his garage as this sports car is worth 2.2 Mexican pesos. The change wasn’t bad for the Santa Fe Clan, who previously had a Ford Figo.

Santa Fe Clan and Maya Nazur, the rapper’s partner, also announced that they are waiting for their first descendant. The model has already admitted that he’s going to be a boy, which in the future will have an inheritance that will force her to own a huge garage. Good Luca!