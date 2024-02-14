February 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

ICE is considering a mass release of immigrants after the bill failed in the Senate, according to a report

ICE is considering a mass release of immigrants after the bill failed in the Senate, according to a report

Winston Hale February 14, 2024 2 min read

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has drawn up plans to release thousands of immigrants and dramatically reduce its ability to hold detainees following the failure of a border security bill in the Senate, according to immigration officials. The Washington Post.

The bipartisan bill, built over opposition from Republican senators, would have eliminated a $700 million budget shortfall for the agency by providing an additional $6 billion to improve its operations.

The program's demise led ICE officials to distribute an internal plan to save money by freeing thousands of detainees and reducing the size of the detention facility from 38,000 beds to 22,000.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential campaign, boasted that he had influenced conservative lawmakers to block the border bill.

With ICE's budget shortfall at $700 million — the largest the agency has faced in recent memory — and a proposal to mass release immigrants the agency is considering, illegal crossings in general seem complicated for the Biden administration heading into the spring. officer

ICE's historic deficit

To cover the shortfall, the Department of Homeland Security could reprogram budget items for the Coast Guard, Transportation Security Administration and other agencies, but that could be a complicated and highly scrutinized move, the report said. Mail.

Officials consulted for the report said much of the savings could come from mass releases of prisoners.

DHS spokeswoman Erin Heiter, quoted in the report, complained that Congress had “chronically underfunded” the agency's money for the department's “core missions along the Southwest border.”

Rejecting the bipartisan bill in the Senate would “jeopardize current DHS removal efforts,” he said.

See also  FARC Ingrid Betancourt: US orders FARC to pay $ 36 million for kidnapping Ingrid Betancourt | International

“Cutting ICE operations would significantly harm border security, national security and public safety,” Heiter added.

Despite Republican complaints about border conditions, increased enforcement has led to a seasonal decline in illegal entries, according to Troy Miller, the agency's acting commissioner.

Border Patrol apprehensions totaled 124,220 in January, down 50% from 249,735 in December.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Haley mocking Trump; “He is a lover of dictators,” says | AlMomento.net

February 15, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Democrats wrested George Santos' House seat from Republicans after a special election in New York.

February 14, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Juan Gonzalez, Biden's adviser on Latin America, has resigned

February 14, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

“Messi at Paris Saint-Germain was never at the level required; 'I ask you to blow the whistle for him when he is with Argentina at the 2024 Olympics.'

February 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

WhatsApp will sync blocked contacts on all devices linked to an account

February 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The UN rapporteur noted that Chavismo prevented him from visiting detention centres

February 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Haley mocking Trump; “He is a lover of dictators,” says | AlMomento.net

February 15, 2024 Winston Hale