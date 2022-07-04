July 4, 2022

Trump is already “seriously” considering announcing his candidacy for the US presidency

Winston Hale July 4, 2022 2 min read

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been seriously considering announcing what will soon be an announcement this summer. A second presidential candidate of America for the 2024 elections, according to sources close to the president cited by CBS News.

Trump has already presented his intentions privately to his closest circle of friends, which newspaper ‘The New York Times’ has already advanced.

If I don’t announce it in the summer, Trump is also considering the possibility of running for office During the assembly election campaign in November.

Sources close to the former president understand that, in part, Trump wants to use his candidacy as a platform to defend himself. The accusations against him for inciting the attack on the Capitol in January 2021 came as the Republican Party understood that it did not do enough to protect him.

Trump’s surge among party supporters is huge. According to one A study published by Emerson College University And collected by ‘The Hill’ newspaper, the president will win the next presidential election for the current US President Joe Biden by a margin of 44 percent against 39 percent of the vote.

Biden has already expressed his desire to run for a second term as president, although some Democratic voices have already questioned his suitability.

56 percent of Republican voters will back Trump in the GOP primary. 20 percent would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; 9 percent for former Vice President Mike Pence And the remaining options are not more than 5 percent.

