Haley mocking Trump; “He is a lover of dictators,” says | AlMomento.net

Washington, (EFE).- Nikki Haley, the candidate for the Republican nomination for the US presidential election, used the celebration of Valentine's Day this Wednesday to mock former president and pre-candidate Donald Trump (2017-2021). He was called the lover of dictators.

“Happy Valentine's Day from Donald Trump to dictators around the world! “Over the years, Trump has expressed his love for the world's most brutal dictators and admired their strength and leadership skills,” said the former US representative to the United Nations (UN).

Haley VS. Trump

Haley, who has been a vocal critic of the former president in recent weeks, sent a statement with pictures of Trump appearing with politicians such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-un. .

And Trump's speeches referencing some of the words spoken in 2019, such as: “[Kim] He wrote me beautiful letters, the best letters. We fell in love,” Trump pointed out at the time about the North Korean leader.

Of Xi, Haley recalled, “He's as strong as granite, he's strong, and I know him well, President Xi… What can I say: He leads 1.4 billion people with an iron fist.”

Trump assured that the Taliban are “good fighters”. “You have to give them credit for that. They've been fighting for a thousand years. “All they do is fight,” he said.

From Putin: “I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (Obama has also called him in the past). The fake news media is obsessed with me criticizing him. You are wrong!”.

Although Trump is the Republican nominee, Haley has positioned herself as his main challenger in recent weeks after abandoning other candidates such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

After sweeping victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the US Virgin Islands, Trump is inching closer to winning his party's nomination for the November presidential election.

