February 16, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

At least three police officers were injured in a shooting in Washington

At least three police officers were injured in a shooting in Washington

Winston Hale February 15, 2024 1 min read

Washington.- Three police officers were injured Washington A ShootingTheir injuries were not life-threatening, officials said Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release posted online Shooting It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southeast part of the US capital

A fourth officer was taken to a local hospital, according to initial reports Minor injuries. The officer did not sustain gunshot wounds.

Read more 1 killed and 8 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

“To the attention of the Mexican community. Given the shooting in the vicinity of the rally, at Union Station, if you require consular assistance or protection, our Consulate is on watch,” the agency posted on its X account.

He Mexican Embassy It took to social media to express its deep regret for the events that took place today in Kansas City and appreciate the quick response of law enforcement.

In this regard, two people have already been arrested and the area has been evacuated, but there is no further information about the victims, the body said.




Join our channel

EL UNIVERSAL is now on Whatsapp! Find the day's most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more from your mobile device.

mcc/sp

See also  Republican Matt Gates introduced a resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Tremors in the US today, February 15 – Live report of recent earthquakes via USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

February 15, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Haley mocking Trump; “He is a lover of dictators,” says | AlMomento.net

February 15, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

ICE is considering a mass release of immigrants after the bill failed in the Senate, according to a report

February 14, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Gerrit Cole expressed his appreciation for Juan Soto's arrival to the Yankees

February 16, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

available now! New feature to block WhatsApp

February 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Ronald Acuña Jr. signed the contract in Venezuela

February 16, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The unusual amount Usher was paid for his Super Bowl halftime show

February 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon