How to play Mario vs. Remake free Donkey Kong on Nintendo Switch

The remake of the game originally released for the Game Boy Advance in 2004 is now coming to Nintendo Switch.

mario vs. Donkey Kong is the latest proof of how Nintendo It taps into nostalgia to salvage some of the most classic titles. Although the game will only be available from May 24, 2024, the Japanese entertainment company has released a free demo as a preview for all players.

Although the goal is not only to revive the memories of most fans, But it also attracts a new generation of players Who will be able to enjoy the charismatic competition between these legendary figures.

Nintendo website where you can download the Mario Vs. Donkey Kong demo. (Nintendo)

In reality, This demo version includes all four levels of the first worldwith the possibility of adding a two-player mode that allows two friends to take Mario and Toad on this puzzle-filled adventure.

Like the entire title, the demo is exclusive to the Switch console To download it, users just have to:

– Enter the Nintendo eShop From your Switch, or go to the following page: https://www.nintendo.es/Juegos/Juegos-de-Nintendo-Switch/Mario-vs-Donkey-Kong-2445644.html#.

– Click on the option Download the demo and follow the instructions For a start.

Nintendo has confirmed that this Mario Vs. Donkey Kong demo includes all four levels of the first world. (Nintendo)

Nintendo continues its tradition of reinventing and updating its most beloved franchisesalways striving to bring freshness to gaming while respecting the legacy of its legendary characters.

This is a new edition It's full of the details that made its original version so popular. Which was released for Game Boy Advance in 2004.

But now it happened New options such as local co-op mode, It will include new levels and a less demanding casual mode.

Likewise, enemies play an essential role in being able to traverse some areas, reach otherwise inaccessible higher places or even open new paths.

In fact, during matches players will find Creative enemies like Goombay, Piranha Plants or Koopa Troppa Turtleswhich makes it more difficult to overcome traditional obstacles such as nails, moving platforms, and bricks that fall and get in the way.

Donkey Kong stole all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory and Mario has to get them back, that's the gist of this video game that will be released on February 16. (Nintendo)

the Players will have to guide Mario through a series of platforming challenges With the goal of beating Donkey Kong in more than 130 different levelsThe mission will be to rescue the Mini-Mario games that were stolen by Nintendo's gorilla.

The Japanese company said: “Work your mind and discover the best way to access Mini-Mario games in platform challenges and puzzles in eight different worlds.”

In the game, it will be important to monitor the environment and plan actions carefully Mario can run, jump, climb, swing, do handstands, and do backflips To collect the items needed to advance each level.

There are over 130 levels offering a variety of platforming challenges and puzzles. (Nintendo)

While at the end of every world, Players will have to use everything they have learned During the previous levels defeat Donkey Kong in an arcade-inspired platform battle.

“Don't be soft on him because he definitely won't be soft on you!”, says the entertainment company dedicated to the research, development and distribution of software and consumer electronics.

Another player can also join the fun as Toad In the same system in two player mode, and in some levels, you'll be able to lead a group of Mini-Marios through dangerous places.

