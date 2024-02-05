WhatsApp: What does the “i” symbol mean in your conversations | Sports play

The WhatsApp application contains many details that many cannot explain why it appears. For example, some conversations typically show a notification that your security code has been changed, while others only show that temporary messages have been suspended or disabled. Do you use “i” in your conversations?

If so, there are a few reasons why this appears frequently on your mobile device and on the web version of WhatsApp Web. For this reason, today we will give you a detailed explanation of what exactly this symbol means.

It's worth noting that it has nothing to do with something bad that happened in your chats, let alone a warning about if you took a screenshot of the conversation.

What does the “i” symbol mean in WhatsApp?

First you have to know that it's not bad, so you have to stay calm.

The second aspect is that you should tell your best friend if he or she is also fantasizing about the same thing.

This is mostly related to your WhatsApp contact not being fully updated.

So you won't be able to see certain icons or whether your messages have been read or not.

For example, if you send a new emoji, you'll see that if you send a photo of it, your friend won't be able to see it.

As a result, WhatsApp will tell you that the message recipient is using an outdated version of the app.

How to not appear “online” when you are not on WhatsApp

The first thing you should know is that this is a frequent WhatsApp error, but there is a quick fix.

The good thing is that you will not have to download any app, not to mention lose your data by doing so.

Enter your smartphone settings.

Go to the Applications tab and find WhatsApp there.

When you do this, you should go to the bottom of the screen and press the “Close Application” button.

On some devices, the words “Forced Shutdown” or “Forced Shutdown” appear.

Once done, “Online” will automatically disappear.

The only bad thing is that you will have to do these steps every now and then when you stop talking.

The best thing is to sleep so they can see that you are no longer connected to WhatsApp.

How to silence incoming calls from strangers on WhatsApp

The first thing is to access the fully updated application.

If you don't have the latest version, it's best to check Google Play or iOS Store.

Now you must go to the WhatsApp application.

There go to the application settings, or settings.

Go to Privacy and tap where it says Calls.

At that time you should go to “Silence calls from unknown numbers”.

When everything is ready, try asking a friend of yours, whose number is not listed, to call you.

You will see that the call will not ring, but the number will be registered in your mailbox.

That way, if you recognize who it is, you can proceed to add it. On the other hand, if it's the opposite, just delete or block it.

What is the green dot in your WhatsApp chats?