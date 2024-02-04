Healthy Ice Cream Sticks: Very fresh and irresistible, perfect for hot days

In the midst of the intense heatwave hitting the country, many are carefully evaluating their standards when it comes to eating and thinking about the best option to satisfy sweet cravings that arise without thinking about calories or preparation time. . the Ice cream sticks It is one of the best options because it combines softness, freshness, and ease of making.
As usual at Minuto Argentina, we open our recipe book of the most delicious preparations to offer you an amazing way to enjoy some of them. Ice cream sticks Healthy in a very unique way.
This delicious dessert has few calories, lots of flavor and few ingredients, so you have no excuses not to make it. Ice cream sticks correct. Dare to make it and conquer the taste buds with this perfect step-by-step recipe to take advantage of throughout the hot summer we have.
You will need:
- 2 large bananas.
- 2 peaches (or 1 can of peaches)
- 100 grams of granola.
- 2 tablespoons honey (you can also use peanut butter if you want to substitute it).
- 400 grams of vanilla yogurt (or any taste you prefer).
- Ice cream sticks.
Step by Step:
- Cut the bananas and peaches, then put them in an airtight bag and put them in the freezer.
- On the other hand, add 2 tablespoons of honey to the granola.
- When the fruit is frozen, process it until it forms a cream.
- Place a layer of fruit cream, a layer of yogurt, and a layer of granola in the cups.
- Place the ice cream sticks and put them in the refrigerator for one night.
- After time has passed, unmold and serve.
