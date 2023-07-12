How to configure Google Maps to notify you of speed cameras on the road, without noticing – Enséñame de Ciencia

Previously, people navigated the roads using maps printed on paper with signs to mark their positions in the geographical space. Although its composition was not as detailed as it is currently.

Thanks to the advancement of GPS technology, more and better maps are being developed to facilitate our navigation. Now we just have to open an app on our phone and start browsing without worrying about our exact location.

There are many applications that are designed for this purpose, such as Google Maps and Waze, which are two of the most popular apps on the Play Store platform.

Today we are going to talk about a trick with which you can configure your Google Maps browser to be able to notify you of speed cameras on the road.

How to configure Google Maps To notify you of speed cameras on the road

Road-mounted radars are radio systems that allow the speed at which a vehicle is moving to be detected using electromagnetic waves. Highway radars take advantage of a phenomenon that occurs the moment a radio wave is emitted.

We will share the steps so that you can configure a file navigator maps And it can notify you in time if the radar is nearby. First, make sure you have the latest version of the Google Maps app installed on your mobile device:

Open the Google Maps app on your mobile device.

Click the profile icon or profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen to access your account settings.

From the drop-down menu, select “Settings”.

In the Navigation Preferences section, select Speed ​​and Camera Alerts.

Make sure the “Show speed alerts” option is turned on. This option will warn you when the speed limits are exceeded on the roads.

Activate the “Show speed cameras on the map” option. This will allow you to see the speed camera icons on the map while navigating.

Also, be sure to activate the voice guidance function to receive speed and camera alerts while driving. You can do this in the Sound and Audio section of Google Maps settings.

when you do this Google Maps Not only will it work as a GPS, it will also alert you to all the fixed and mobile speed cameras it finds on the road. Of course, the app might be out of date and leave you sold, so stay alert. Also, never drive over the speed limit.

About google maps

Google Maps is an online map service developed by Google. It provides detailed geographic information and interactive maps to help you navigate, explore and plan your trips.

Google Maps uses a combination of satellite data, aerial imagery, real-time traffic data, and traditional maps to provide a complete navigation experience. You can use it in your web browser or download the Google Maps mobile app on your iOS or Android device.

Here are some of the most important features that make Google Maps one of the best browsers:

Turn-by-turn navigation: You can enter your current location and desired destination, and Google Maps will provide turn-by-turn directions to get there. This includes real-time voice directions, as well as traffic information, to help you find the fastest route.

Search for places: Google Maps It allows you to search a variety of places, such as restaurants, hotels, stores, amusement parks, and much more. You can search for places near your current location or explore specific areas.

Street View: This feature allows you to explore a 360-degree panoramic view of streets and places around the world. You can navigate the streets and see places in detail, which can be useful for exploring the neighborhood before visiting it.

Traffic information: Google Maps uses real-time data to provide traffic information. You can see traffic conditions in your area, receive alerts about accidents and calculate an estimated trip duration.

Public Transportation: Google Maps also provides information about public transportation, such as bus, train, and subway schedules. You can plan routes using public transportation and get turn-by-turn directions for your trip.