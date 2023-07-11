A NASA astronaut has been trapped in space for nearly 10 months

wording.- Frank Rubio broke a record in spite of himself. He is indeed the American astronaut who has spent the longest time in space space. He has been there since September 21, 2022. This “higher” is the International Space Station (ISS), about 400 km from Earth, and “unfortunately” because in reality Rubio, of Salvadoran origin, is trapped and longing to return.

Rubio traveled to the space station on a Russian spacecraft as part of a crew-sharing agreement between a pot and Roscosmos (the Russian space agency). The American was to fly aboard the Soyuz MS-22, while Roscosmos put cosmonaut Anna Kikina on the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission, which launched in October 2022 and returned home on March 11.

Rubio’s return

However, Rubio did not return. And not because I don’t want to. “Our ship was damaged,” said the astronaut. It refers to a refrigerant leak in the Soyuz capsule that occurred last December and which, at the moment, does not allow the astronaut to return. He confirmed that the problem is still being resolved.

“If I come back early, I’ll be glad to be with my family,” Rubio told the American Spanish-language series. univision. But you have to realize that the problems Technicians reasoned that “it could stay another 3 to 6 months on the International Space Station”.