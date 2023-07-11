A NASA astronaut has been trapped in space for nearly 10 months

wording.- Frank Rubio broke a record in spite of himself. He is indeed the American astronaut who has spent the longest time in space space. He has been there since September 21, 2022. This “higher” is the International Space Station (ISS), about 400 km from Earth, and “unfortunately” because in reality Rubio, of Salvadoran origin, is trapped and longing to return.
Rubio traveled to the space station on a Russian spacecraft as part of a crew-sharing agreement between a pot and Roscosmos (the Russian space agency). The American was to fly aboard the Soyuz MS-22, while Roscosmos put cosmonaut Anna Kikina on the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission, which launched in October 2022 and returned home on March 11.
Rubio’s return
However, Rubio did not return. And not because I don’t want to. “Our ship was damaged,” said the astronaut. It refers to a refrigerant leak in the Soyuz capsule that occurred last December and which, at the moment, does not allow the astronaut to return. He confirmed that the problem is still being resolved.
“If I come back early, I’ll be glad to be with my family,” Rubio told the American Spanish-language series. univision. But you have to realize that the problems Technicians reasoned that “it could stay another 3 to 6 months on the International Space Station”.
The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft was sent to the International Space Station on February 24. It will be the ship on which Rubio, as well as Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petlin, will be able to return home (MS-22 returned to Earth without a crew). For this, however, they will have to wait until September.
American with the longest time in space
Meanwhile, Rubio carves out for himself a spot on NASA Olympus. He is already the longest-serving American astronaut in space: more than 200 days. It is announced that he may return there in September after becoming the first American astronaut to spend a year in space.
Anyway, the world record He is Russian. The late cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 437 consecutive days in orbit aboard the Russian space station Mir between 1994 and 1995.
