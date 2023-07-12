Google Calendar allows you to share your location with other users at specific times of the day daily menu

July 12, 2023

Roger Rehbein July 12, 2023

Google has introduced functionality in its calendar widget that will allow users to share their locations at specific times of the day, a A function intended to facilitate mixed work.

This functionality, to share where you work from, has been available since August 2021, when the platform began allowing options such as adding a weekly worksite routine or updating the site as plans or tasks change.

Then, Google commented that with this feature it would be “easier to plan to collaborate in person or create plans in a hybrid workplace,” as can be read in this update.

The company has now explained that it has made “numerous improvements to the job site’s functionality to ensure people have better context for personal collaboration, site planning and meeting room management,” among other things. positions.

So you are executing The ability to locate work sites During specific times of the day, so that users know if their colleagues are available and nearby during the day.

Google has qualified that this functionality will be gradually integrated into Calendar and that Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, and Education Plus users will be able to access it.

