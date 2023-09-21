How to activate and use it? This is how you can make the most of the new function – El Financiero

The new WhatsApp updates in Mexico finally include Channels, so the “Status” window where you can see the temporary stories of your contacts, It will be replaced.

This does not mean that you can no longer see or upload your daily life statuses to the platform, But the name changes to “Al-Akhbar”Thus, the space in the application becomes larger so that you can subscribe to channels to receive news or information about any content that interests you.

WhatsApp has said since June that through channels you can find out what you need according to your interests, but this also… It will be an additional tool for business Because of its graceful way of exchanging information.

Finally, channels can Contribute to neighboring organizations With the aim of knowing information about your neighborhood or municipality, without ceasing to care about your privacy.

How to use WhatsApp channels?

If you still don’t know how to exploit WhatsApp channels, the first thing you should do is follow these steps:

Open the application on your cell phone.

The bottom left should say “News.” Click on it.

If the option is still not visible and is displayed as “Status”, Update or delete the application and reinstall it .

. At the top a box will appear that says “In the News tab, you can now find Statuses and Channels. Search for channels, click on it, Then accept the terms and start exploring.

Then accept the terms and start exploring. Different channel options will open, from celebrities to media and spaces with recommendations. Click the “+” button for the people you are interested in You will immediately start following them.

To understand WhatsApp channels: Is it the same chat group?

No, since WhatsApp channels have a one-way connection, i.e Only the channel owner will be able to write to the spaceas well as some other people he identifies.

That is, for example, if you report to the mayor in your community, Only he can write to the channelPrevent the chat from becoming saturated and report only what is important.

Naturally, people will be able to reply to messages.

Do WhatsApp channels protect your privacy?

Yes, as the channel manager, as well as other members, They can’t see your phone number or personal informationThis will protect you from spam as well as unwanted messages or even harassment.

Messages on broadcast channels are not end-to-end encrypted; However, the creators of these They can prevent people from enteringAnd also ask not to take screenshots.

“Since channels are intended to reach a wide audience, they are not end-to-end encrypted by default. We believe there are some cases where End-to-end encrypted channels For a limited audience, this might make sense, such as a non-profit or health organization, so we are also exploring this option for the future.

What else should you know about WhatsApp channels?

According to the social media network, these are some actions you can take around WhatsApp channels: