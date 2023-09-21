A known, nearby asteroid could collide with Earth in the future, according to NASA

According to the new report, Bennu, which was discovered in 1999, It could enter Earth’s orbit and collide with it in 2182. According to the report, the probability of this happening is 1 in 2,700, or 0.037%.

If this asteroid hits Earth It will release 1,200 megatons of energy, 24 times the energy of most man-made nuclear weaponsAccording to IFLScience. What destroyed the dinosaurs had a power equivalent to 10 billion atomic bombs, according to scientists’ calculations in 2019.

The experts supervising the study told the magazine that Bennu passes by Earth every six years and had three close visits to our planet in 1999, 2005 and 2011. Science Direct.

An undated image of asteroid Bennu provided by NASA and taken by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. credit : AP

The OSIRIS-REx science team, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Safe Regolith Explorer, briefly touched Bennu’s surface in October 2020 and collected a rock sample before propelling itself away from the asteroid and returning to Earth. The land that It is scheduled for Sunday, September 24thAccording to the NASA website.

He said the sample collected by OSIRIS-REx could change what we know about the origins of the solar system Letters of News Astrophysicist Hakeem Olloysi.

He announced: “This is pure, uncontaminated matter that reveals the first secrets of the solar system. One of the unexpected discoveries is the discovery of biological molecules or even molecules that are precursors to life.”