How rich is Queen Elizabeth II?

The Queen Isabel II He died at the age of 96 and left with her The longest reign in the history of the British Crownone of the richest crowns in the world, but Do you know how much money was Queen Elizabeth II?

During the reign of Elizabeth II, the British crown accumulated between $500 and $600 million, according to London Times Rich. In addition to this wealth, he had personal property and business.

The numbers referred to in London Times Rich Subject to the Civil List, created in 1760 by King George III, to manage the resources and merchandise that are part of the kingdom. The Queen bequeathed several castles and palaces, including Balmoral in Scotland, which Queen Victoria had originally purchased in 1848 where she died.

Other great properties of Elizabeth II include Kensington Palace and the castles of Lancaster, Pontefract and Tutberry.

It is also estimated that the Queen invested about $150 million in actions and calculations carried out by the royal administrative team. For example, his collection of classic cars, including a 1954 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV and a 1900 Daimler Phaeton, is estimated to be $15 million.

Among tiaras, jewelry, rings and earrings, it is estimated that the Queen has amassed a fortune of $10 million.