French police are scanning networks for their sexy resemblance to Kim Kardashian

in the last days, A French woman, who works professionally as a police officer, has gone viral on social networks After the same pictures started spreading Two dentists arrested.

As I mentioned before daily MailAnd the The woman – whose identity has not been revealed – was involved in the arrest of Lionel and Carno Quidge, The accused French dentists Disfiguring hundreds of patients.

Despite the seriousness of the matter, The focus of the case was on the police officer because of this Impressive physical attractiveness and great resemblance to 41-year-old socialite Kim Kardashian.

Then the pictures spread Dozens of users, especially on Reddit, have begun investigating the identity of the officer, however, They did not succeed because the woman’s name was not yet known.

Zoom French police scanning networks for her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

You may also be interested in: “Britney Spears threatens not to return to the stage:” I’m so shocked”

What happened to the detainees?

As soon as Lionel and Carno Queidge enter the courtroom, More details of his crimes have been released.

Lionel was sentenced to eight years in prison, while his father Karno, a dentist who works with him, will have to serve five years behind bars. Both were found guilty of a crime Disfiguring more than 300 patients, killing the nerves of nearly 4,000 teeth in the process.

According to the court: Lionel and Carnot performed unnecessary dental procedures on hundreds of low-income patients in Marseille. At the height of his neglect, Lionel has become the highest-earning dentist in Europe, earning more than £2.9 million in 2010.

Zoom French police scanning networks for her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

Lionel admitted possession Ferrari, a luxury yacht, expensive paintings by Andy Warhol, a three-storey estate in Paris, two in the Alps and an entire block in the south of France. While many of his patients They ended up developing serious health problems.

“I lost half of my teeth when I was 45. At 55 I just don’t have any implants anymore.” A witness confessed minutes before the verdict was announced.

on your side, Lionel and Carnot denied the mutilation charges, Although they suggested that it be Guilty of a misdemeanor charge of unintended injury.