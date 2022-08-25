August 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

"Russia has brought the world to the brink of a radiological catastrophe," Zelensky told the United Nations.

“Russia has brought the world to the brink of a radiological catastrophe,” Zelensky told the United Nations.

Phyllis Ward August 25, 2022 2 min read

Biden speaks to Zelensky on Thursday as US warns of upcoming “mock referendums” in regions of Ukraine

Joe Biden, President of the United States Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday to brief him on US arms shipments and congratulate him on Ukraine’s independence day, according to the White House.

John Kirby, the communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said the United States would continue to “unite the free world” and “pull forward allies and partners” to support Ukraine as the Russian invasion hits the six-month threshold.

He confirmed that the phone call between Biden and Zelensky would reaffirm those commitments.

“The president is looking forward to it,” Kirby said, noting that there were no travel plans to discuss Biden’s visit to Kyiv. He noted that if the “journey makes sense”, it will be considered.

Today, Biden announced a nearly $3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine.

Warning of a possible next step in the Russian invasion, Kirby said the United States had information showing Russia was preparing to hold “mock referendums” in parts of Ukraine, possibly within days.

He said the announcement could come before the end of the week. Possible areas in which a referendum could be held include Kherson and Zaporizhia, along with Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

“The United States and the international community have made it clear that any attempt to seize the sovereign territory of Ukraine will not be considered legitimate,” Kirby said.

He pointed out that the United States expects Russia to manipulate the results of the vote and falsely claim that the Ukrainian people want to join Russia.

See also  Electoral candidate says Peruvian election fraud is not possible

“It will be necessary to denounce and combat this misinformation in real time,” he said.

He added that US data shows that Russian officials are concerned about low voter turnout in the upcoming vote.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Gilberto Santa Rosa surprises you with a massive 60’s-style party

August 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

Petro confirms that it will not extradite opponents after Diosdado Capello’s claim

August 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A Kenyan woman drowns in a pond during a Facebook Live broadcast

August 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Andrés Felipe Arias, the beginning of the end of his dream?

August 25, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Maduro agrees to establish a center for regenerative medicine in Venezuela

August 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Who can face Olympia and Real Spain?

August 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“Russia has brought the world to the brink of a radiological catastrophe,” Zelensky told the United Nations.

August 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward