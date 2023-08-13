How much is the jackpot for August 12 and what are the Powerball winning numbers | Powerball Jackpot | uses

For Saturday, August 12, The Powerball Jackpot He grew up, if you hit five white balls and clothes, you win the jackpot. Although the chance of winning is known to be one in 292 million, luck may be with you in the jackpot or other levels of the most popular lottery in America. We also give you the winning numbers.

Powerball, being the most popular lottery in the United States, can be found in 45 of its 50 states, excluding the Washington DC district, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. To participate, you only need to buy a $2 ticket, to which you can add a dollar to activate the Power Play option, which will multiply your options. It is important to know that you can also buy from abroad.

Powerball Jackpot on Saturday, August 12th

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, August 12 is US$194 million. The match starts at 10:59 PM ET.

August 12 Powerball Jackpot Cash Amount

If there is a jackpot winner on Saturday 12th August A $194 million Powerball, this one You can choose to pay annually for 29 years or take a cash payment of USD 95.3 millionIf applicable, federal and state taxes paid must also be reduced.

Numbers released on August 12

The numbers that appeared in Powerball on August 12 were: 19, 21, 37.50, 65 and 26.

Where to Follow Powerball Draw?

The Saturday, August 12 drawing begins at 10:59 PM ET and can be followed live Lottery websiteon his channel Network light or through a local television station. Also by subscription page So the winning numbers will reach your inbox.

Powerball Ticket Purchase Schedule

According to the Powerball page, the purchase cut-off time varies from one to two hours for the drawing depending on the jurisdiction of the sale.

Can Powerball winners really be anonymous?

Each jurisdiction has its own law regarding the anonymity of winners. Some jurisdictions are required by law to provide the winner’s name, city of residence, game won and prize amount to any third party that requests the information.

Meanwhile, other jurisdictions allow winners to claim a prize as a trust or other legal entity, which allows them some anonymity from public disclosure of their information.

It is recommended that you check with your lottery whether a photograph of the winner is required and what their rules are for claiming prizes. Regardless of how the prize is claimed, lottery officials must know the person who bought the winning ticket so they can make sure you’re eligible to play and meet other legal requirements.

What is Powerplay?

A power play is a lottery selection that allows you to multiply secondary prizes. Prize levels range from 3 to 9 and can be multiplied by 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10 times. How is the multiplier number selected? The Powerball page states that the multiplier number is randomly selected before each draw.

