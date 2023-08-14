August 14, 2023

He won $500 so he bought more scratch-offs and took home $1 million

Winston Hale August 14, 2023 2 min read

Lottery scratch cards continue to bring joy to those who decide to try their luck and buy a ticket. One of the most notable cases in recent days is that of Wang Cha, who lives in California, USA. The winner said that he participated often and thus won several times in various games. The strange thing is that the last two times he won, thanks to luck, he took home two prizes, one of which was significant.

An avid player bought some California Lottery scratch cards and tried his luck in the “$30 California 200x Scratchers” draw. Wang Cha admitted that he was surprised to receive the news that he had been given a chance in a game he did not repeat very often.

To his surprise, when he scratched one of the tickets, he received a prize of $500.00 USD. By the way, he decided to invest the money in other lottery tickets. Thus, he tried his luck and put some more money in his stocks in different categories of opportunity.

Capital surprise at home

For the California native, the biggest surprise came when he got home. After a hard day at work, he scratched off another ticket he bought and won $1 million dollars. Of course, he saw it many times, because he himself could not believe that fortune smiled on him.

Speaking to reporters after receiving his award, the winner said, “He was stunned. “I scanned the lottery app to confirm if it was true, and it was,” Wang Cha said.

Later, he said he did not know what he would do with the money. However, he confirmed that part of the budget will be used to buy other lottery scratch cards.

This way you will continue to try your luck and maybe the lottery will bring you other juicy prizes in the future.

