November 13, 2022

How many tabs can you open on iPhone

Roger Rehbein November 13, 2022 2 min read

Opening multiple tabs in Safari does not affect the performance of your iPhone or iPad

If you are one of those who care about the performance of your iPhone or iPad and are worried about constantly checking your device usage so that it is always smooth and fast, then you don’t have to worry about the details. to have Many tabs open in safari It does not slow down your phone or tablet.

That’s right, we can have Safari completely full of open or in use tabs and that It will not affect the speed or performance of our iPhone or iPadAnd this is confirmed by his experience Howtogeek.

Safari, the best browser for Apple devices

This experiment was done with a maximum of 500 tabs open in Safari. However, another 500 tabs are also opened in a group, another 500 tabs are in incognito mode, and another group of 500 tabs is also opened in incognito mode. Although this number of tabs is opened iPhone performance has not decreased.

Meaning that a user can open that many tabs and it won’t affect the use of the device, so why? iOS and iPadOS have a great advantage of Automatically manage Safari tabswhich prevents open tabs from running or using resources in the background.

And while there are some reasons why your iPhone or iPad might be slow like battery drain or storage usage, Safari won’t be part of the problem.

Safari is usually a company badge, which you get Constant updates Which offers just this, a native browser that has many advantages for your devices.

There are some Tips you can follow to face iPhone performance issuebut It is always good to rule out causes. Now you can look at this information.

safari groups

Safari lets you create tab groups for better management

Currently, iOS 16 is the latest version of the iPhone operating system, which has Very Important Improvements to Safari. As a result, we advise you to update to its new version 16.1 To eliminate some weaknesses and you make sure Keep your device running smoothly by keeping up to date with the latest developments.

