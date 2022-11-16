November 16, 2022

WhatsApp | How to activate Ignored Mode | Hoax 2022 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Roger Rehbein November 16, 2022 3 min read

Tired of your cell phone ringing all the time? It is multi-featured and perfected with each update. Currently It is now possible to activate “ignore mode”. How can i get it? Use this simple trick right now and you will be amazed.

How to activate “ignore mode” in WhatsApp?

  • The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.
  • Then click on the conversation where you want to activate Ignore Mode.
  • Then go to the profile picture.
  • There you will be presented with a series of options.
  • Click Mute. Choose “Forever”.
  • This way when you receive a WhatsApp message, you will not ring or get a notification.
  • Remember that in the next few days, any WhatsApp group with more than 256 members will be automatically silenced.

This happens with your WhatsApp account if you remove the SIM card from your cell phone

  • First, remember that The WhatsApp It is an application that works with internet connection.
  • It is true that WhatsApp asks you for a cell phone number to create an account, but if you receive a phone call you will not answer through the app.
  • It only asks you for the number to verify that it belongs to you, it’s a very important security filter, how does it know that? Since the app sends you a “Verification Code” via SMS, this is required for you to create an account.
  • After that, the app will not use your number again, unless you change your smartphone.
  • If you remove the SIM card, you will be able to chat normally, as long as you have an internet connection, however, if you are using mobile data for your contracted plan, when you remove the SIM you will not be able to chat, make or receive calls and video calls.
  • It also will not allow you to link your account to the WhatsApp Web or Desktop versions, and if they are opened they will be closed automatically as they are mobile based (something that will soon change with the “Multi-device” mode).
  • It is recommended that you do not remove or block the chip if it is lost, since in this way cybercriminals will gain access to all your account information.
A guide to know the history of creating a WhatsApp group

  • First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Now, open the app and get into a group chat.
  • The next step is to click on the group name.
  • Chat settings will open.
  • Below the description or the “Add group description” button, you’ll see a message that says “Created by (username) and date specified”.
  • If you haven’t added the contact, your phone number will appear.

So you can send and receive WhatsApp messages on two different mobile devices

This is the new “Companion” mode, a function that allows users to link their account to another smartphone, something that no one expected because they thought it was impossible to do. The process will be the same as syncing on WhatsApp Web, desktop and tablets, by scanning a QR code, only that the person who owns the secondary device has to perform a previous process to access their QR code.

  • Companion mode is only available in the beta program but on a very limited basis for some testers.
  • Later we will tell you how to get the trial version From The WhatsApp for Android users.
  • according to wabetainfothrough a (currently unknown) process you will get to a part where you have to add the country of your phone number, your country prefix and of course the number.
  • The cell phone will immediately show you a QR code that you have to scan with the other device in the traditional way.
