How long would the flight from Buenos Aires to Miami take if NASA's new supersonic plane was used?

On Friday, NASA and Lockheed Martin presented the silent X-59 supersonic plane, which, according to the US agency, will be able to reach space. 925 mph (1.4 times the speed of sound at 55,000 feet).

This is a unique experimental aircraft that NASA will use to collect data. It is designed to encourage the possibility of enabling commercial supersonic flights in the future.

Taking into account its potential maximum speed, we dare to predict how long some flights from Argentina to approximately 6 parts of the world would take if the X-59 was used.

The X-59 was introduced in California. Image: Bloomberg

How long will supersonic flights from Argentina take?

Buenos Aires to Miami: 4 hours and 45 minutes almost.

Buenos Aires to Tokyo: 12 hours almost.

Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro: 1 hour and 45 minutes almost.

Buenos Aires to Cancun: 4 and a half hours almost.

Buenos Aires to Madrid: 6 hours and 45 minutes almost.

Buenos Aires to Sydney: 8 hours almost.

The X-59's sound effect will be the key to future supersonic flight

“This is a major accomplishment that would not have been possible without the hard work and ingenuity of NASA and the entire X-59 team,” NASA's deputy administrator said. Pam Milroyduring the plane's display, in Palmdale, California.

He added: “Within a few years, we have moved from an ambitious concept to a tangible reality. “NASA’s X-59 will help change the way we travel, bringing us closer in much less time.”

NASA will use the X-59 aircraft for the mission research To provide data to help regulators reconsider rules prohibiting commercial supersonic flights over land.

It has been banned before Disorders caused by sonic booms In communities, in this sense, the X-59 is designed to have less impact.

“By demonstrating the potential for silent, supersonic commercial travel across Earth, we seek to open new commercial markets for American companies and benefit travelers around the world,” he said. Bob Pierceassociate administrator for aerospace research at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

The aircraft will be used to collect data with the aim of making commercial supersonic flights possible in the future. Photo: EFE

After the virtual take-off test of the aircraft at the end of the year, the Quesst team will prepare the first flight with integrated systems, engine operation and taxi tests.