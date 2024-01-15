January 16, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The International Monetary Fund said that AI will affect 40% of jobs: “Your job may disappear or you may become more productive.”

The International Monetary Fund said that AI will affect 40% of jobs: “Your job may disappear or you may become more productive.”

Zera Pearson January 16, 2024 3 min read
Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund (Europe Press)

the artificial intelligence (Amnesty International) poses Occupational safety risks all over the world, but also offers “Huge opportunityHe added in press statements: “To support low productivity levels and stimulate global growth.” France Press agency Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

You may be interested in: Javier Miley travels to Davos to describe his government program and international agenda, before an audience of heads of state and global investors.

“Advanced economies and some emerging markets will see 60 percent of their jobs affected,” he said in an interview in Washington, citing a new report issued by the Institute of World Economics. International Monetary Fund (International Monetary Fund) on this topic.

“Then it drops to 40% in emerging markets, and to 26% in low-income countries,” he added, referring to the International Monetary Fund report, which indicates that nearly 40% of global workers are exposed to artificial intelligence.

You may be interested in: Javier Maile will travel to Davos today to explain his government's plan and hold meetings with Georgieva and Macron

The report mentions this Half of the jobs affected by AI will be negatively affectedwhile the rest can actually benefit from increased productivity due to artificial intelligence.

Your job may disappear completelyAnd that's not good, or AI improving your business, until it is More productive and your income level increasesGeorgieva explained to Agence France-Presse before leaving to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

See also  Helicopter flights and 'selfies' in Huasteca and the 50-property offer: these were Musk's negotiations in Mexico

Although AI will initially have less impact on emerging markets and developing economies, they are also unlikely to benefit from the benefits of the new technology, according to the International Monetary Fund.

You may be interested in: Javier Miley left for the Davos Forum to present his government's program to global investors and heads of state

This may exacerbate the digital divide and income inequality between countriesThe report continued, adding that older workers will likely be more vulnerable to the change that AI will bring.

New systems can improve employee productivity, but they can also replace jobs (illustration)

In her interview with the International Monetary Fund, Georgieva said that the International Monetary Fund sees an important opportunity for policy prescriptions to help address these concerns. France Press agency.

We must focus on helping low-income countriesIn particular, moving faster so that we can take advantage of the opportunities that artificial intelligence will provide.

“In other words, embrace him, he's coming,” he added. “So Artificial intelligence, yes, is a bit scary. But it's also a huge opportunity for everyone.“.

Georgieva said the IMF will issue updated economic forecasts later this month, which will show that the global economy is on track to meet its previous forecasts.

He added that the bank is “prepared for a smooth landing,” adding that “monetary policy is doing a good job, and inflation is declining, but the mission is not complete yet.”

“So we meet in The difficult situation of not easing monetary policy either too quickly or too slowly“, he claimed.

See also  How long would the flight from Buenos Aires to Miami take if NASA's new supersonic plane was used?

The global economy could benefit from the productivity boost associated with artificial intelligence, as the International Monetary Fund expects growth to continue at historically low levels in the medium term.

Georgieva said that 2024 will likely be a “very difficult year” for fiscal policy around the world, as countries try to deal with the debt burden accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic, and rebuild depleted reserves.

In addition, billions of people will go to the polls this year, putting additional pressure on governments to increase spending or cut taxes to gain popular support.

According to Georgieva, what worries the IMF is that governments around the world will spend too much this year and undermine progress. This has cost them a lot to achieve in the battle against the rise Economic inflation.

Georgieva, whose five-year term at the head of the International Monetary Fund ends this year, refused to answer whether she intends to run for a second term at the helm of the international financial institution.

“I have a job to do now, and my focus is on doing that job,” he announced.

(Information from Agence France-Presse)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

How long would the flight from Buenos Aires to Miami take if NASA's new supersonic plane was used?

January 16, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The International Monetary Fund says nearly 40% of global employment could be affected by AI

January 15, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Mega Millions winner has yet to claim his $2 million prize

January 15, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

The Houston Astros have signed 9 new players

January 16, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“Teacher of the Year” arrested for having affair with underage student for two years

January 16, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

How long would the flight from Buenos Aires to Miami take if NASA's new supersonic plane was used?

January 16, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Christina Applegate gets emotional over the applause she received during her reappearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards

January 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon