The International Monetary Fund said that AI will affect 40% of jobs: “Your job may disappear or you may become more productive.”

Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund (Europe Press)

the artificial intelligence (Amnesty International) poses Occupational safety risks all over the world, but also offers “Huge opportunityHe added in press statements: “To support low productivity levels and stimulate global growth.” France Press agency Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

“Advanced economies and some emerging markets will see 60 percent of their jobs affected,” he said in an interview in Washington, citing a new report issued by the Institute of World Economics. International Monetary Fund (International Monetary Fund) on this topic.

“Then it drops to 40% in emerging markets, and to 26% in low-income countries,” he added, referring to the International Monetary Fund report, which indicates that nearly 40% of global workers are exposed to artificial intelligence.

The report mentions this Half of the jobs affected by AI will be negatively affectedwhile the rest can actually benefit from increased productivity due to artificial intelligence.

“Your job may disappear completelyAnd that's not good, or AI improving your business, until it is More productive and your income level increasesGeorgieva explained to Agence France-Presse before leaving to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Although AI will initially have less impact on emerging markets and developing economies, they are also unlikely to benefit from the benefits of the new technology, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“This may exacerbate the digital divide and income inequality between countriesThe report continued, adding that older workers will likely be more vulnerable to the change that AI will bring.

New systems can improve employee productivity, but they can also replace jobs (illustration)

In her interview with the International Monetary Fund, Georgieva said that the International Monetary Fund sees an important opportunity for policy prescriptions to help address these concerns. France Press agency.

“We must focus on helping low-income countriesIn particular, moving faster so that we can take advantage of the opportunities that artificial intelligence will provide.

“In other words, embrace him, he's coming,” he added. “So Artificial intelligence, yes, is a bit scary. But it's also a huge opportunity for everyone.“.

Georgieva said the IMF will issue updated economic forecasts later this month, which will show that the global economy is on track to meet its previous forecasts.

He added that the bank is “prepared for a smooth landing,” adding that “monetary policy is doing a good job, and inflation is declining, but the mission is not complete yet.”

“So we meet in The difficult situation of not easing monetary policy either too quickly or too slowly“, he claimed.

The global economy could benefit from the productivity boost associated with artificial intelligence, as the International Monetary Fund expects growth to continue at historically low levels in the medium term.

Georgieva said that 2024 will likely be a “very difficult year” for fiscal policy around the world, as countries try to deal with the debt burden accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic, and rebuild depleted reserves.

In addition, billions of people will go to the polls this year, putting additional pressure on governments to increase spending or cut taxes to gain popular support.

According to Georgieva, what worries the IMF is that governments around the world will spend too much this year and undermine progress. This has cost them a lot to achieve in the battle against the rise Economic inflation.

Georgieva, whose five-year term at the head of the International Monetary Fund ends this year, refused to answer whether she intends to run for a second term at the helm of the international financial institution.

“I have a job to do now, and my focus is on doing that job,” he announced.

(Information from Agence France-Presse)