February 6, 2024

The Outlet at Montehiedra announces the store that will occupy the Capri location

Zera Pearson February 6, 2024 2 min read

Chain stores Burlington will have its space at The Outlet at Montehiedrain San Juan, this was announced Tuesday by Paul Schaefer, senior vice president of leasing at Urban Edge Properties, the company that owns the shopping center.

Burlington will occupy the space vacated by Capri, where a final liquidation sale is currently underway, according to reports The new day.

“Coming to our Burlington Mall, a national discount retailer offering everyday low prices on customer-favorite brands for the whole family. With up to 60 percent off every day on name-brand products that arrive regularly. Our customers will enjoy something different at Every time they visit us to make their purchases.

  1. Carmela Sausage Factory will expand its operations in Las Piedras

  2. Jobs that will have the best wages and salaries in 2024

he The establishment joins other department stores located at The Outlet at Montehiedrasuch as Marshalls, New Náutica Outlet, Gap Factory, Old Navy, and Nike Factory.

Burlington's opening date for The Outlet at Montehiedra was not mentioned in the press release.

Burlington coming soon It will occupy the former Bed Bath & Beyond buildings in the Plaza del Sol and San Patricio Plaza shopping centersIn Bayamón and Guaynabo, respectively.

in Bayamon is expected to open on May 17 and Guaynabo on June 21. They will be added to those already established at Rexville Town Center, Santa Rosa Mall and Plaza Guaynabo. San Juan also has a Burlington on Plaza Las Americas and on Avenida 65 de Infanteria.

