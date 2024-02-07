Electric cars versus gasoline vehicles. Cheapest maintenance in 2024

The second month of 2024 has begun and many vehicle drivers are still wondering which is better; Electric car or gas car.

This question has led to several studies on this topic, especially in the United States, where rechargeable batteries have gained strength in the automotive sector.

The main problem in this aspect is to analyze which alternative will be less expensive this year. Here it is necessary to evaluate maintenance costs, whether mechanical, electrical or combustion, as the case may be.

The investigation he conducted ZotobiAn international driver education company revealed that American drivers spent between $5,000 and $8,000 in 2023.

The final report is called “Profitable Cars” and highlights new and used gasoline-powered and electric car models. In both cases, repair costs are cheaper and include spare parts.

Overhead costs

The 2018 Honda Fit compact SUV topped the list of affordability, and the report here refers to gasoline, insurance, registration and repair costs. The cost is minimal, just $0.29 per mile driven and the average annual gasoline cost is $3,908. Meanwhile, average annual premium coverage was $1,440.

The top three spots on the list are completed by the Hyundai Accent, with an average annual cost of $5,468, and the Honda Civic, $5,480.

Meanwhile, among electric vehicles, the Nissan Leaf was found to be the vehicle with the lowest total cost to own and maintain in the United States. The total cost of insurance and annual fuel was set at $3,626. It was followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-e ($3,626) and Hyundai Kona EV ($3,641).

Finally, when the vehicle is repaired, the Tesla Model S The total replacement cost for the most common parts was $170.40. Next were the Mitsubishi Outlander SUV ($176.47) and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ($181.97).