How is the development after a spinal cord injury?

A team of health professionals from the Hospital for Paraplegics in Toledo.

A group of researchers from Toledo Paraplegic Hospital suggest new scale Which measures in a more comprehensive and accurate way neurodevelopment After a spinal cord injury. The study published in the journal Neurotrauma journal He works to personalize rehabilitation therapy, see how it works over time and monitor how the patient develops.

The new scale is called Degree of integrated neuronal change (INCS), a more comprehensive and accurate view of the scale currently used around the world to measure Spinal cord damage progression.

To this end, the research group led by Angel ArevaloNeuroscientist in the Neuroinflammation Laboratory of the National Hospital for the Paraplegics, a Castilla-La Mancha Health Service-dependent center, involved world leading experts in the field of spinal cord injuries, who underlined clinical judgment on the extent to which a better patient had improved or worsened. Edited with INCS Scores provided by the standard procedure Currently used internationally.

How is development studied after SCI?

The most frequently used procedure for evaluating Extent of spinal cord injury It is routinely performed in all specialized centers around the world, and consists of a neurological examination known by its English acronym as isncsciwhich would translate to International standards for the neurological classification of spinal cord injury. The general picture obtained about the patient’s neurological condition allows us to customize the rehabilitation treatment. A process that lays the foundations for the implementation of a personal medicine

In this way, by this means severe sensitivity (pain, temperature, among others), Fine sensitivity and motor skills of the upper limbs and motor skills of the lower limbs.

At this point, Arevalo points out, “Of these four assessments, four different scores for sensitivity, motor skills, and The level of infection is determined, It is the most caudal part of the spinal cord, and the lowest, where sensation is preserved, and there are useful anti-gravity muscle movements. This exploration requires training the evaluator so that the outcome is the same, regardless of the professional who performs it or where it is done.”

Thus, the group of researchers from the Hospital for Paraplegics in Toledo confirms that “what we did is integrated into a single value, INCS, Changes in the four degrees of sensitivity and motility. An analogy that can describe what we have done is that with INCS, instead of seeing the effects We see the whole picture.”

It should be noted that, as Arevalo pointed out, “It should be clarified that the majority of patients suffer Changes in neurological function. Above all, in the first months after injury, although most often these changes do not have an impact on activities of daily living. But predictive biomarkers of neuronal recovery can be inferred from these changes, as we are interested, which is useful in itself and, moreover, could lay the foundations for the development of personal medicine in spinal cord injury“.