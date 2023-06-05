How does an application to waive grounds of inadmissibility work?

There are immigrant spouses, lovers or parents of US citizens or legal residents who have been denied a green card in the US. In this sense, they have an option with an Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility or an I-601 Permit.

The most complicated part of the process is obtaining the I-601 approval, however, after that, there are several steps to follow in order to legally enter the country.

What are the steps to be followed in an application for waiver of grounds of inadmissibility?

The first thing is that the applicant should get the information from the US embassy in his country. This is subject to approval of the waiver by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

This package is usually sent via DHL on the same day the USCIS I-601 approval notice is received by the embassy. Therefore, this indicates that the applicant is setting up a new interview at the embassy.

If you do not receive the package within 30 days, it is recommended to contact the embassy, ​​as it only takes two or three days after approval.

Candidate can schedule the interview online after following the instructions in the packet. The process will not be carried out through the National Visa Center and documents will be updated depending on when the last consular interview took place.

If the last interview took place one year ago, the applicant will have to take a fresh medical examination.

Additionally, the consulate may request a new biometric, an updated DS-260 and I-864, and an Affidavit of Support.

It is important that the applicant brings the required documents and passport to the interview as the embassy will keep it after the visa is approved.

Then, the passport containing the visa and a sealed package called “Immigrant Visa Package” will be sent via DHL. This visa is valid to enter the US for four months and when the applicant enters the country, they provide a sealed package.

An officer will stamp the visa and the stamp will serve as a temporary green card (I-551) valid for one year. In this sense, the actual green card must arrive by the end of the year, and a social security number will be automatically assigned.