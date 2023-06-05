US tells China that “someone will get hurt in the end”.

Washington (EFE).- The White House warned China on Monday that “it won’t take long for someone to get hurt” after a Chinese warship maneuvered dangerously within meters of the US destroyer USS Chung this weekend near Taiwan. – Hoon.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told a press conference that the United States was “concerned” about China’s “unsafe and unprofessional” behavior.

events

In recent weeks, the two countries’ forces have been engaged in skirmishes at sea and in the air.

On Monday, the US Navy released a video showing an “unsafe interaction” between a US destroyer and a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday.

It comes after the Pentagon condemned on May 30 that a Chinese warship carried out “unnecessary” and “aggressive” maneuvers four days before intercepting a US spy plane in the South China Sea.

These types of events “lead to miscalculations when you have pieces of metal of that size, whether it’s in the air or in the ocean,” Kirby said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

“If they operate so closely together, it’s not going to take long for there to be an error or a mistake in judgment and somebody gets hurt. It’s become unacceptable, and it should be unacceptable for them as well.”

US ready to negotiate with China

Kirby considered increasing aggression by Chinese forces, particularly in the Taiwan Strait and the Asian giant’s South Seas.

“We’re ready to address that,” Kirby said, adding that “the United States will keep communications open with China to make clear how unacceptable these interferences are.”

In this vein, he pointed out that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the matter over the weekend at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s most important annual security forum, which concluded on Sunday without the US official and his Chinese counterparts. The opponent, Li Shangfu, would sit down to talk.

Kirby added that the issue will also be discussed with White House State Department and National Security Council officials Daniel Grittenbrink and Sarah Beran, who are currently visiting China.