Immigrants rush into the United States over the Matamoros Bridge | News from Mexico

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas.- A human stampede created by Central American settlers forced their way into the United States via the New International Bridge. Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

Hundreds of foreigners Venezuelans, Hondurans and Salvadorans In a desperate bid for political asylum, they managed to make their way to the line separating Matamoros from Brownsville, Texas.

Mexican authorities They couldn’t do anything Contains immigrants Grouped into small groups, then to start on the American side.

Immigrants were forced to enter the United States in a stampede

Videos posted on social media show the migrants Hanging around the bridge until you get inside And people disappear to form a long line of surprise They waited by car or on footGo to the US page.

With this in mind, Mexican authorities They decided to close the vehicular trafficIt is impossible to stop the influx of migrants.

Approaching America, Customs and Border Protection personnel He called them to stop and they ignored.

Crowds of immigrants force their way into America

Men and women rushed forward screaming, even with children in their arms Without concern for the safety of minors.

Upon arrival CBP Guard House They found closed tornado doors, which they were able to continue advancing through.

The Border Patrol has an immigration jam

A video shows a Customs and Border Protection agent Try to stop the rush of peopleThis turned out to be impossible.

Immigrants They entered and after meters they were restrained by CBP personnel.

So far, U.S. officials have not released information on how many immigrants have entered or whether they will be deported soon.