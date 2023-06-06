A 4.9-magnitude earthquake has killed at least three people in Haiti

Port au Prince, Haiti. A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti early Tuesday morning, killing at least three people and injuring several others, officials said.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck early in the morning near the coastal town of Jeremy at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles).

Three bodies were found under a collapsed house, where rescuers were searching for more, Frankel Magineire of the Haitian Civil Defense Agency in Jeremi told The Associated Press.

Several children were hospitalized for injuries sustained as they fled in panic.

Heavy rains in Haiti have killed 42 people and displaced 19,000

People thronged the streets after the quake, eager for aftershocks.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti nearly a year later, with Les Cayes being the hardest-hit area and killing more than 2,200 people. Some of those who lost their homes last August are still living in camps.

In 2010, a magnitude 7 earthquake near the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince killed at least 200,000 people and caused widespread damage to buildings.