An American president wants to build the most expensive residence in the world: it is worth 1 billion USD

American billionaire and CEO Castle, Ken GriffinIt is building what is expected to be the most expensive residence in the world Palm Beach, Florida25 acres of land situated in a posh area Billionaires RowAs reported New York Post.
Griffin, which has already invested US$450 million over the past 10 years, plans to build a massive 4,652 square meter complex. The mansion is located on a huge private beach frontage Palm Beachand includes a large swimming pool, a main residence and a guest house.
This amazing project was approved by the Architecture Board in 2022 and occupies about eight of the 25 acres of land. Once completed, the property will initially be used for the family Griffin, including his mother, the financier is expected to make it his retirement home in the near future. Griffin buys properties Palm Beach Since 2012, they have invested $129 million in four beachfront properties in this area alone.
In addition, in 2019, a company linked to the billionaire purchased a four-and-a-half-acre mansion for $104 million, setting a real estate record in the area. New York Post. In the coming years, the hedge fund magnate is expected to invest another $150 million to build his outpost in the city.
Griffin’s construction project passes South Ocean Boulevard And Way to bloomThe latter is a quarter of a mile south Mar-a-LakeFormer President’s Residence Donald Trump. The complex has a luxurious spa and a large swimming pool Atlantic OceanLakeside gardens, a caretaker’s cottage and guest accommodation.
Released aerial photographs Daily MailShow construction of the ambitious project is already underway, and the graphic representations provided give an idea of what the estate will look like once completed.
According to Zia AhmedGriffin’s spokeswoman said most of the properties he owns are in the South FloridaThe area has seen significant growth in the value of real estate.
Griffin currently owns a significant amount of properties, valued at over USD 600 million, which include condominium units. Manhattan And ChicagoA historic mansion in London, in addition to his estate Palm Beach.
The businessman is known for his philanthropy, having donated over US$600 million to various non-profit organizations. University of ChicagoHe Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital And this American Museum of Natural History. Additionally, Griffin has donated more than $500 million Harvard For student aid, it represented the largest donation in university history at the time Bloomberg.
