An American president wants to build the most expensive residence in the world: it is worth 1 billion USD

Not counting the future billionaire’s residence, Griffin already owns more than $600 million worth of properties between Manhattan, Chicago, London and Palm Beach. (Reuters)

American billionaire and CEO Castle, Ken GriffinIt is building what is expected to be the most expensive residence in the world Palm Beach, Florida25 acres of land situated in a posh area Billionaires RowAs reported New York Post.

This may interest you: The city of Orlando, Florida plans to buy the Pulse Nightclub site

Griffin, which has already invested US$450 million over the past 10 years, plans to build a massive 4,652 square meter complex. The mansion is located on a huge private beach frontage Palm Beachand includes a large swimming pool, a main residence and a guest house.

This amazing project was approved by the Architecture Board in 2022 and occupies about eight of the 25 acres of land. Once completed, the property will initially be used for the family Griffin, including his mother, the financier is expected to make it his retirement home in the near future. Griffin buys properties Palm Beach Since 2012, they have invested $129 million in four beachfront properties in this area alone.

This may interest you: The detail in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wax figure in France goes unnoticed.

In addition, in 2019, a company linked to the billionaire purchased a four-and-a-half-acre mansion for $104 million, setting a real estate record in the area. New York Post. In the coming years, the hedge fund magnate is expected to invest another $150 million to build his outpost in the city.

With an investment of USD 450 million, this magnificent mansion is starting to take shape on a 25-acre plot with a beautiful waterfront (STOEV DESIGN GROUP).

Griffin’s construction project passes South Ocean Boulevard And Way to bloomThe latter is a quarter of a mile south Mar-a-LakeFormer President’s Residence Donald Trump. The complex has a luxurious spa and a large swimming pool Atlantic OceanLakeside gardens, a caretaker’s cottage and guest accommodation.

This may interest you: Chicago is the city with the most rats in America

Released aerial photographs Daily MailShow construction of the ambitious project is already underway, and the graphic representations provided give an idea of ​​what the estate will look like once completed.

The Griffin complex includes a large swimming pool, a main residence and a guest house (STOEV DESIGN GROUP).

According to Zia AhmedGriffin’s spokeswoman said most of the properties he owns are in the South FloridaThe area has seen significant growth in the value of real estate.

Griffin currently owns a significant amount of properties, valued at over USD 600 million, which include condominium units. Manhattan And ChicagoA historic mansion in London, in addition to his estate Palm Beach.

The businessman is known for his philanthropy, having donated over US$600 million to various non-profit organizations. University of ChicagoHe Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital And this American Museum of Natural History. Additionally, Griffin has donated more than $500 million Harvard For student aid, it represented the largest donation in university history at the time Bloomberg.